Attack on Titan cosplayer creates chilling Annie Leonhart for Final Season - Dexerto

Annie Lionheart has been one of the most divisive characters in Attack on Titan, and one cosplayer perfectly captured the Female Titan in her human form.

The Attack on Titan fandom has been filled with anticipation for the Final Season as well as the conclusion of the story-arches for so many beloved characters. This also includes the fate of Annie, who’s been side-lined for much of the latter portion of the story.

There are entire sections of AoT fandom who’ve been waiting with bated breath to once again see the Female Titan create havoc for the Scouting Legion or any other faction that may arise.

Advertisement

Whether or not that day comes remains to be seen, but Annie fans are still going to rep the Marleyan Warrior all the same as the Final Season winds down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah (@farahcosplay)



One of those fans,‘Farahcosplay,’ put together an ode to the embattled character with a spitting-image recreation of her in the creator’s latest cosplay.

On March 16, Farah posted her shots of Annie in the likeness of her Military Police Brigade uniform, but the detail to the character’s smaller details is what captured fan’s attention.

With the Final Season putting a focus on the Subjects of Ymir, there’s anticipation building for the biggest titan fights that have yet to come.

Advertisement

In Farah’s cosplay, we can see Annie sporting her titan marks around the eyes, an indication the series that the person has recently exhausted themselves in their other form.

Farah is a huge cosplay enthusiast, making costumes for other AoT characters like Mikasa, Sasha and plans to someday do Historia, Levi, and Hange.

It’s a great reminder for people who’ve been wondering what’s to come of Annie. While there’s a ton of storylines that are coming to a close, there’s a ton of anticipation for how her story will resolve itself among the chaos.

Advertisement

Read more: Attack on Titan cosplayer celebrates final season as perfect Mikasa Ackerman

As the Final Season of Attack on Titans continues there’s bound to be even more people like Farah who are going to pay homage to the popular anime with these kinds of cosplays.