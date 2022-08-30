Overwatch player takes on Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge in red jacket cosplay

Sweet Calamity has taken on Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge, donning an incredible cosplay costume modeled after the hero’s red jacket skin.

Ashe debuted on the Overwatch roster as its 29th playable hero late in 2018. The Old West-inspired character serves as both a gunslinger and a gang leader, traits that ensure she stands out from the rest of Overwatch’s lineup.

As one of the game’s more beloved characters, she counts among the most cosplayed of the bunch. One pair of fans even managed to incorporate Ashe’s sidekick, B.O.B., into their couple’s cosplay.

But while Ashe’s classic costume typically garners much of the attention, one cosplayer decided to let her red jacket look take center stage for a time.

Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge skin spotlighted in Overwatch cosplay

Cosplayer Sweet Calamity has shared a photo of her stunning Ashe cosplay on Reddit. Sweet Calamity, who’s previously cosplayed the likes of Zatanna and Yennefer of Vengerberg, didn’t don the Overwatch hero’s classic Western look, however.

Instead, the Legendary skin that players unlocked during Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge in 2021 constituted the inspiration for the below look.

Notably, the Legendary skin in question traded in Ashe’s black vest and white long-sleeved shirt for a bright red jacket.

Sweet Calamity rose to the occasion in her Ashe-inspired Overwatch cosplay, even nailing the pants design and red bandana.

Yet another Ashe design may eventually crop up in cosplay photos, given the character’s redesign for the upcoming sequel. The changes themselves appear subtle, improving upon her base look with a haircut and streamlined outfit.

Players can expect to explore all of Ashe’s Overwatch 2 changes when the full game releases this fall on October 4.