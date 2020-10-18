 Apex Legends cosplayer summons spooky Bloodhound skin for Halloween - Dexerto
Apex Legends cosplayer summons spooky Bloodhound skin for Halloween

Published: 18/Oct/2020 22:06

by Bill Cooney
Respawn Entertainment

One Apex Legends fan and Halloween enthusiast has brought Bloodhound’s Halloween skin into our realm just in time for the holiday with an awesome and spooky cosplay.

As in many games, Apex’s Halloween skins are some of the most popular and sought after by players, but they’re only available to unlock for a limited time, which makes them prestige items as well.

Since the spooky skins are basically trick or treating costumes for the legends during the seasonal LTMs, it makes sense they make for great cosplay inspiration as well.

Cosplay studio ‘Designedby’ proved this on Reddit with a brilliant-looking take of Bloodhound’s pumpkin-headed ‘Protector of the Patch’ legendary skin from 2019.

Bloodhound Cosplay
u/Designedby3d
Allfather give me candy.

One look at the jack-o’-lantern wearing a pointed hat and anyone who’s played Apex since 2019’s Fright or Fight event. The headgear and the lanterns both have lights producing an eerie orange glow as well. To top it all off they’re rocking a fully-accurate Flatline as well but it, unfortunately, seems to lack a matching Halloween weapon skin to go along with it.

Safe to say if we saw this walking down the street we would forget about our candy and instinctively start scanning for the nearest weapon or loot crate.

If you still want to pick up Protector of the Patch you are actually in luck, because all of the old cosmetics should be coming back to the shop during the 2020 event.

Apex Legends Bloodhound halloween
Respawn Entertainment
Bloodhound’s Halloween skin should be available to unlock again during the Halloween event.

According to dataminers, the Technological Tracker will also be getting a brand new skin for Halloween 2020 along with Crypto, Gibraltar, and more. Bloodhound’s new skin is visually similar to Protector of the Patch, but with a red recolor.

The creators at Designedby definitely seem to have a soft spot for Apex, as they’ve rolled out awesome Mirage and Caustic cosplays as well in recent months, but pumpkin Bloodhound takes the cake as one of the best costumes for the game we’ve seen (so far).

Blackheart Caustic cosplay
u/Designedby3d
Blackheart Caustic would also make a great Halloween costume option.

There’s still no official date for when the 2020 Halloween event will get going, but seeing as we’re more than halfway through October already, we’d keep our eyes out this next week for an announcement.

Respawn, after all, has to give players some time to unlock all the cosmetics they can.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends will “address” Kings Canyon as pros want it removed

Published: 18/Oct/2020 18:28 Updated: 18/Oct/2020 18:34

by Calum Patterson
Kings Canyon in Ranked Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

As complaints mount up about the viability of Kings Canyon as a competitive map in Apex Legends, Respawn are looking to “address” the issue, as the game now looks forward to its seventh season.

Kings Canyon is the original map in Apex Legends, though it was replaced totally in Season 3 by World’s Edge. Thanks to high demand, KC was brought back in Season 4, but on a rotation, meaning for set periods, each map will be available.

To avoid splitting the player base however, it’s not possible to simply select which map you want to play on; everyone either plays World’s Edge, or plays Kings Canyon.

For the casual modes, this has generally worked well. World’s Edge is arguably a better map in terms of loot and balance, but players love the original map and its iconic locations too.

Skulltown in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Kings Canyon’s most famous landing spot, Skulltown, is a big miss still.

However, for more competitive players, who spend the majority of their time in the Ranked playlist, there is a different feeling. Due to the balancing and loot issues, most competitive players much prefer playing on World’s Edge.

So much so that they have repeatedly asked to have Kings Canyon totally removed from the Ranked rotations going forward.

Streamer NiceWigg summed up the community’s feeling on Twitter, arguing: “Kings Canyon needs to be removed from Apex legends ranked and competitive. As a community we have outgrown the map in skill level and it’s no longer a good map to play on.”

There was some debate about this point of view, but among ranked players exclusively, there does appear to be a general consensus on the issue.

Respawn will address Kings Canyon “problem”

Responding to a thread from streamer and pro player Diegosaurs, referring to becoming more “tilted” while playing Apex, producer Josh Medina said that “if the problem is KC we hear y’all loud and clear and it’ll be addressed.”

Josh Medina response
Twitter
Respawn producer says they will “address” the Kings Canyon issue, how exactly is unclear.

We don’t know what exactly that will entail at this point. The obvious answer would be to totally remove it from ranked rotation altogether.

However, although this is exactly what some are asking for, it might still be an extreme measure. It’s possible that more map changes are planned for Kings Canyon in Season 7, possibly with a view to making it more viable competitively.

An improved loot pool, POI changes and more could make a significant change to the way the map plays, and ensure variety is kept, rather than just one map.

The other alternative, is that a new map will release in the next season, as has been rumored for some time. The rumors and leaks point to “Olympus” being the new map, so perhaps it will just replace Kings Canyon totally in Ranked, while ensuring there’s still two maps in play for variety. However, these leaks also suggested we might get the new map in Season 6, and we know how that turned out.