Apex Legends cosplayer summons spooky Bloodhound skin for Halloween - Dexerto

One Apex Legends fan and Halloween enthusiast has brought Bloodhound’s Halloween skin into our realm just in time for the holiday with an awesome and spooky cosplay.

As in many games, Apex’s Halloween skins are some of the most popular and sought after by players, but they’re only available to unlock for a limited time, which makes them prestige items as well.

Advertisement

Since the spooky skins are basically trick or treating costumes for the legends during the seasonal LTMs, it makes sense they make for great cosplay inspiration as well.

Cosplay studio ‘Designedby’ proved this on Reddit with a brilliant-looking take of Bloodhound’s pumpkin-headed ‘Protector of the Patch’ legendary skin from 2019.

Advertisement

One look at the jack-o’-lantern wearing a pointed hat and anyone who’s played Apex since 2019’s Fright or Fight event. The headgear and the lanterns both have lights producing an eerie orange glow as well. To top it all off they’re rocking a fully-accurate Flatline as well but it, unfortunately, seems to lack a matching Halloween weapon skin to go along with it.

Safe to say if we saw this walking down the street we would forget about our candy and instinctively start scanning for the nearest weapon or loot crate.

If you still want to pick up Protector of the Patch you are actually in luck, because all of the old cosmetics should be coming back to the shop during the 2020 event.

Advertisement

According to dataminers, the Technological Tracker will also be getting a brand new skin for Halloween 2020 along with Crypto, Gibraltar, and more. Bloodhound’s new skin is visually similar to Protector of the Patch, but with a red recolor.

The creators at Designedby definitely seem to have a soft spot for Apex, as they’ve rolled out awesome Mirage and Caustic cosplays as well in recent months, but pumpkin Bloodhound takes the cake as one of the best costumes for the game we’ve seen (so far).

There’s still no official date for when the 2020 Halloween event will get going, but seeing as we’re more than halfway through October already, we’d keep our eyes out this next week for an announcement.

Advertisement

Respawn, after all, has to give players some time to unlock all the cosmetics they can.