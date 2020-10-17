 All Apex Legends Season 6 weapon TTKs revealed: body vs head - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

All Apex Legends Season 6 weapon TTKs revealed: body vs head

Published: 17/Oct/2020 23:18 Updated: 18/Oct/2020 0:54

by Theo Salaun
apex legends season 6 time to kill ttk
Respawn Entertainment

Share

An Apex Legends fan has taken the time to break down every single weapon’s time-to-kill (TTK) for Season 6, all the way from the lowly Mozambique to the deadly R-99.

For those who are still not sure which guns to prioritize in Apex Legends’ sixth season, help is on the way. While everyone’s comfort with recoil control and the game’s attachment loot RNG makes gun preference entirely subjective, it is worth knowing how each gun performs at a base level.

Advertisement

As such, a YouTuber by the name of ‘Davengeful’ has blessed King’s Canyon’s best with the nitty-gritty details of how each of the battle royale’s weapons performs in a standardized lab environment. 

Standing within 10 meters of a red training dummy (or, technically, ‘DUMMIE,’ which stands for Digital Utility Mock Man Intelligent Example), Davengeful tested all of the game’s Season 6 assault rifles, light machine guns, submachine guns, and shotguns. Standing further away, they also tested the sniper rifles.

Advertisement

For these tests, Davengeful did not use any hop-up attachments and simply fired with perfect accuracy to gain a base stat. That means there is no Selectfire Prowler data to be used, just the gun’s typical burst behavior. Still, the regular version of the SMG remains one of the strongest guns in the game.

As no surprise to players who have dropped into a game of Apex Legends even once, the Mozambique is a grotesque weapon. While its headshot TTK is decent (and faster than some of the game’s other guns), its body TTK is a whopping 4.504 seconds. 

For context, that’s slightly longer than it would take for you to down four enemies, hitting just body shots, with the R-99.

Advertisement
r-99 apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
The R-99 simply continues to shred enemies in Season 6.

With TTK listed in seconds and no hop-ups included, here’s how the Season 6 list of weapons stacks up. This is current as of October 16, 2020, so all data is subject to change with the release of new patches.

As it stands, the list proceeds downward from light weapons, to heavy, to sniper, to energy, to shotguns, and, finally, the highly touted R-99 Supply Drop gift.

Apex Legends Season 6 Weapon TTKs

Gun Headshot TTK Body TTK
RE-45 1.103 1.389
P2020 1.231 1.770
R-301 0.689 1.262
Alternator 1.040 1.517
G7 Scout 1.009 1.741
Wingman 1.009 1.834
Spitfire 0.785 1.453
Prowler 0.785 1.262
Hemlok 0.689 1.549
Flatline 0.817 1.231
Sentinel 2.053 3.581
Charge Rifle 2.242 3.517
Longbow 1.009 2.625
Triple Take 1.009 1.741
Volt 0.913 1.231
Devotion 1.103 1.581
Havoc 1.103 1.612
L-Star 0.722 1.326
Mozambique 1.198 4.504
EVA-8 1.262 1.741
Mastiff 1.198 1.262
Peacekeeper 1.294 1.549
R-99 0.850 1.103

As you’ll notice, the R-99 is entirely deserving of its rarity because it has the game’s fastest body TTK and one of the fastest headshot TTKs. Its longtime companion among revered light guns, the R-301, is also devastating — with the fastest headshot TTK in the entire game.

Advertisement

While the sniper rifles may feel underpowered from this table, it should be remembered that this is only raw, base data. Snipers are easier to hit shots with from range, thanks to scopes and bullet velocity, so players shouldn’t be discouraged just by the data found here.

Still, they should be discouraged from using the Mozambique. The numbers aren’t lying with that one.

Advertisement
Apex Legends

Respawn dev explains why Forge’s abilities wouldn’t work in Apex Legends

Published: 17/Oct/2020 13:37

by Daniel Cleary
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Respawn developer Daniel Klein has explained why Forge’s planned abilities – before Revenant murdered him in cold blood – would not work in Apex Legends, if he was ever to be added as a playable character.

Following the addition of Rampart in Season 6, there are now 14 unique Legends in Respawn’s battle royale, and with even more on the way, fans are always speculating about who could be next to join the cast in the Apex Games.

Advertisement

While Respawn has already been hinting towards the Season 7 Legend, after players discovered a teaser for a new character called Horizon in the firing range, there are plenty of characters in the Apex universe who could be also introduced.

horizon in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Horzion was the latest Legend to be teased in-game.

One character who has been heavily featured in the Apex lore but was not added as a playable Legend is Forge. The People’s Champ was known for his melee combat skills but was killed off by Revenant before his scheduled arrival in Season 4. Respawn confirmed it was all a ploy to misdirect data miners.

Advertisement

Since then, Apex players have been eager to see the return of Forge, in some manner, but game designer Daniel Klein, who focuses on Legend design in particular, explained why his abilities couldn’t have worked in Apex Legends. Fake concept art and abilities were leaked in the game files, to put off the leakers.

Forge’s abilities were heavily melee-based and the Respawn dev claimed it would be difficult to make use of them with the standard Apex Legends playstyle.

Comment from discussion DanielZKlein’s comment from discussion "Season 7 will be like".

After one Apex Legends player claimed that Forge’s abilities were “wasted potential,” Klein responded revealing that the leaked set of abilities were only made to trick the community and that they would not have been used.

Advertisement

“With respect, his abilities were s***posts that we would never even put into prototyping,” he explained. “You can’t have a melee character in a gun game and have them be both impactful and healthy for the core combat loop of the game.”

Forge’s “leaked” abilities were:

  • Pull Shot (Hook): Short-range grapple that pulls enemies into you or can be used to launch yourself into the air.
  • Ground Slam: Press crouch while airborne to slam into the ground below.
  • K.O. Punch (High Jump): Jump forward in a direction. Press crouch while airborne to slam into the ground below.
  • One-Two (One-Two Punch): Bullrush in a straight line. If you hit an enemy along the way, press again to do an upper-cut launching you into the air.
  • On The Ropes: Enhances your melee to do more damage the lower your health is. Dealing melee damage gives you temporary overshield.
  • Victory Rush: Killing a player with a melee attack restores your health and gives you a 30% speed boost for 10 seconds.

While his abilities did not synergize well with the current Apex Legends playstyle, players are still holding out hope for the character to return, in some fashion, for a later season.

Advertisement

However, it does not look like Respawn has any intention of bringing the character back anytime soon, but we’ll just have to wait and see.