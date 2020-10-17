All Apex Legends Season 6 weapon TTKs revealed: body vs head - Dexerto

An Apex Legends fan has taken the time to break down every single weapon’s time-to-kill (TTK) for Season 6, all the way from the lowly Mozambique to the deadly R-99.

For those who are still not sure which guns to prioritize in Apex Legends’ sixth season, help is on the way. While everyone’s comfort with recoil control and the game’s attachment loot RNG makes gun preference entirely subjective, it is worth knowing how each gun performs at a base level.

As such, a YouTuber by the name of ‘Davengeful’ has blessed King’s Canyon’s best with the nitty-gritty details of how each of the battle royale’s weapons performs in a standardized lab environment.

Standing within 10 meters of a red training dummy (or, technically, ‘DUMMIE,’ which stands for Digital Utility Mock Man Intelligent Example), Davengeful tested all of the game’s Season 6 assault rifles, light machine guns, submachine guns, and shotguns. Standing further away, they also tested the sniper rifles.

For these tests, Davengeful did not use any hop-up attachments and simply fired with perfect accuracy to gain a base stat. That means there is no Selectfire Prowler data to be used, just the gun’s typical burst behavior. Still, the regular version of the SMG remains one of the strongest guns in the game.

As no surprise to players who have dropped into a game of Apex Legends even once, the Mozambique is a grotesque weapon. While its headshot TTK is decent (and faster than some of the game’s other guns), its body TTK is a whopping 4.504 seconds.

For context, that’s slightly longer than it would take for you to down four enemies, hitting just body shots, with the R-99.

With TTK listed in seconds and no hop-ups included, here’s how the Season 6 list of weapons stacks up. This is current as of October 16, 2020, so all data is subject to change with the release of new patches.

As it stands, the list proceeds downward from light weapons, to heavy, to sniper, to energy, to shotguns, and, finally, the highly touted R-99 Supply Drop gift.

Apex Legends Season 6 Weapon TTKs

Gun Headshot TTK Body TTK RE-45 1.103 1.389 P2020 1.231 1.770 R-301 0.689 1.262 Alternator 1.040 1.517 G7 Scout 1.009 1.741 Wingman 1.009 1.834 Spitfire 0.785 1.453 Prowler 0.785 1.262 Hemlok 0.689 1.549 Flatline 0.817 1.231 Sentinel 2.053 3.581 Charge Rifle 2.242 3.517 Longbow 1.009 2.625 Triple Take 1.009 1.741 Volt 0.913 1.231 Devotion 1.103 1.581 Havoc 1.103 1.612 L-Star 0.722 1.326 Mozambique 1.198 4.504 EVA-8 1.262 1.741 Mastiff 1.198 1.262 Peacekeeper 1.294 1.549 R-99 0.850 1.103

As you’ll notice, the R-99 is entirely deserving of its rarity because it has the game’s fastest body TTK and one of the fastest headshot TTKs. Its longtime companion among revered light guns, the R-301, is also devastating — with the fastest headshot TTK in the entire game.

While the sniper rifles may feel underpowered from this table, it should be remembered that this is only raw, base data. Snipers are easier to hit shots with from range, thanks to scopes and bullet velocity, so players shouldn’t be discouraged just by the data found here.

Still, they should be discouraged from using the Mozambique. The numbers aren’t lying with that one.