 Apex Legends cosplayer creates flawless Lifeline and Respawn loved it - Dexerto
Apex Legends cosplayer creates flawless Lifeline and Respawn loved it

Published: 1/Nov/2020 16:06

by Georgina Smith
Lifeline

A talented cosplayer has brought back her recreation of Lifeline from Apex Legends, doing such a good job that developers Respawn even jumped in to send praise for her take on the medic character.

Apex Legends has proven to be a huge source of inspiration for many cosplayers, with their fantastically diverse range of Legends it’s hard to resist wanting to recreate the detailed designs. There’s also an array of in-game skins that can be used for inspiration.

True to her name, Lifeline is a medic responsible for keeping her team up and running, using her healing abilities to restore health and ensure her allies’ chance at victory. Lifeline’s style is both cute and functional, meaning she’s been a popular choice for cosplayers.

One cosplayer that gave recreating Lifeline’s look a try was Ninjayla, and it’s safe to say that she’s done an insanely good job of putting together a look that could have been pulled right out of the screen.

Respawn Entertainment
Lifeline is one of Apex’s most popular picks.

Ninjayala actually donned this look in 2019 as well, but with Halloween arriving, it was the perfect time to bring it back.

Her copper red hair is almost exactly the same color as Lifeline’s, with the glossy locks pulled into two large buns on either side of her head. Pushing back her hair is an exact replica of her blue and white headband, as well as a neck scarf tied around her neck.

Her white bardot top is overlaid with a thick black harness that gives a functional yet equally stylish edge, along with a medical bloodpack bag clipped to one side.

Ninjayla did a crazy good job of recreating the popular medic, and Apex Legends’ developers at Respawn seemed to agree, replying to her cosplay post with a series of clapping emojis to applaud her for her outstanding costume skills.

This cosplayer didn’t stop at pictures, however, and even went live on Twitch dressed as Lifeline to play a bit of the game, much to the delight of her viewers who loved the cosplay too.

Ninjayla’s fantastic post has now garnered over 10,000 likes on Twitter, just going to show how amazingly accurate her costume skills are.

Octane players in Apex Legends have found a way to have pinpoint accuracy with weapons while using a jump pad – and the result is definitely worth practicing for.

As the Apex Legends seasons have unfolded, players have been finding ways to best harness their favorite Legends and their accompanying abilities.

This could be something a simple as the best spot to use a Wraith portal, how to spot Rampart’s Shiela minigun, or something a little bit more advanced like giving Octane’s drone a bit more speed by flying close to the ground.

In the case of Octane, his abilities are all about movement, and even though he’s regarded by some as underpowered, there are other methods to use with his launchpad that can play to your advantages if you want to fight in midair. 

Octane’s jump pad allows players to go flying through the sky.

While the jump pad ability is typically reserved for traveling a large distance or getting into an elevated hiding spot, you can actually use it to attack as well. 

As Reddit user Fish_Smell_Bad points out, if you simply slide onto a jump pad instead of running or jumping onto it, and don’t use the double jump, you can actually get off some totally accurate shots. 

In the Redditor’s example, they were able to hit back-to-back shots with the Kraber, dealing maximum damage to a Firing Range dummy in the process.

Posting this in response to u/DelightfulPlants and everyone that saw the post, as an octane main I feel it is my duty to inform you that you can have 100% accuracy on pads, you just need to slide into them without jumping. (Ignore the lag I have horrible internet) from apexlegends

Obviously, hitting a stationary dummy is easier than hitting a moving target, but it is still quite the skill to master shooting while flying through the air at the same time. Though, it could well be worth mastering if the shots are so clean. 

But, you need to get the timing right – if you run or jump onto the pad, your shots will not remain totally accurate.

The launch pad could change once Season 7 arrives in Apex Legends, as the devs have confirmed that Octane will be receiving a buff. What it entails, though, remains to be seen, so we’ll just have to keep an eye on it.