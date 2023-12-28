How tall is Superman? Character’s height in DCU & DC Comics explained

Superman may be a fairly down-to-earth hero, but you’ll still have to look up in the sky to see him once you realize what his height actually is.

Superman towers over everyone in the room, but that’s usually because he’s flying, right? In reality, the Man of Steel is a giant among men, literally and figuratively.

As he’s meant to be a peak specimen of the Kryptonian race, Superman is typically depicted as one of the tallest beings in the universe, at least compared to other comic book characters. This goes for his film counterparts, too, who have always been on the taller side.

Whether you’re getting ready for the next Action Comics epic or just looking forward to Superman: Legacy, here’s a quick look at just how tall Superman really is.

How tall is Superman in DC Comics?

In DC Comics, the fully-grown Superman is 6’3”. We can find this detailed in 1997’s JLA: Secret Files #1 and 1998’s Superman: Secret Files one-shot.

DC Comics At 6′ 3″, Superman towers over most DC superheroes.

Both those heights are from when Superman was split into his Red & Blue energy forms, but you can go as far back as 1990’s Who’s Who in the DC Universe #1 to find the height matches up with a more traditional Superman.

6’3” would put Superman a mere inch taller than Batman and roughly at the same height as Wonder Woman, who has been anywhere from 5’11” to 6’2”, depending on who’s writing her. He’s also an inch taller than Lex Luthor. They all tower over Lois Lane, though, who stands at 5’6”.

How tall is Superman in the DCU & other movies?

Most actors who portray the Man of Steel in films are around the 6’ mark. The tallest, to no one’s surprise, is Christopher Reeve, who towered over other actors in the role at 6’ 4”.

Warner Bros At 6′ 4″, Christopher Reeve was even taller than the comic book Superman.

Reeve’s successor, Brandon Routh, is the second tallest Superman at 6’2”, while Snyderverse star Henry Cavill and classic Superman star George Reeves both lined up at 6’1”. Bringing up the rear are the remaining TV Superman, Lois & Clark’s Dean Cain and Superman & Lois’ Tyler Hoechlin, both at 6’0”.

Finally, though we’ve yet to see him in action, Superman: Legacy star David Corenswet stands at 6’4”, meaning he’s the only other actor to match Christopher Reeve’s height.

