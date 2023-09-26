How tall is Batman in the DCU and DC comics?

From Adam West to Ben Affleck and beyond, Batman’s height fluctuates, but he’s often one of DC’s tallest heroes.

Batman is an imposing DC Comics hero, and a lot of that is thanks to his larger-than-average height.

It’s an understatement to say that Batman cuts a hell of a figure. The bat-shaped silhouette of accentuated by the massive cloak inspires fear in the hearts of criminals.

It doesn’t hurt that he’s also larger than life. Sure, if a guy in a bat costume jumped down on you from a rooftop, you’d probably get scared regardless, but Batman is regularly depicted as one of DC’s most physically imposing characters.

Article continues after ad

In a world of demons and gods, Batman’s physical composure is one of the few natural advantages he really has. So, just how tall is Batman?

Article continues after ad

Batman’s height in DC Comics

Batman’s official height in DC Comics is 6’ 2”. This can be found in the DC Comics Encyclopedia.

DC Comics Batman is one of the taller DC heroes, even compared to his fully-grown, former sidekicks.

The most recent DC Comics Encyclopedia was published in 2021. DC has also regularly detailed stats such as height and power levels over the years in various Secret Files & Origins one-shots.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

At 6’ 2”, Batman towers over many friends and foes. He’s good seven inches taller than Catwoman and stands an inch or so taller than the likes of Green Arrow or The Flash. Surprisingly, though, Batman’s arch-nemesis The Joker is actually taller at 6’ 5”.

Article continues after ad

Batman’s height in DC movies

In the movies, Batman is usually around 6’ 0” or taller, depending on who plays him. Ben Affleck, who plays Batman in the DCEU films, is 6’2”. This is the same height as 1966’s Batman, Adam West, and Batman: The Animated Series‘ Kevin Conroy, who did get to play Bruce Wayne in live-action on The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Article continues after ad

Warner Bros. At 5′ 9″, Michael Keaton is the shortest actor to play Batman on film.

Still, the range has varied greatly. Michael Keaton of 1989’s Batman and The Flash was the shortest at 5’ 9”, followed by Batman and Robin’s George Clooney at 5’ 11”. Both Val Kilmer of Batman Forever and Christian Bale of The Dark Knight trilogy stand tall at 6’ 0”, while The Batman’s Robert Pattinson is 6′ 1″.

Article continues after ad

Is this the actual height of their respective Batmen? It’s hard to say. Often, films will play with height a little bit through visual trickery and digital effects. For the most part, though, it’s a safe bet to assume the actors’ heights are representative of the characters unless the film definitively implies otherwise.

Article continues after ad

That’s all we have for now on Batman’s height, but for more Batman and comic book news, be sure to follow all our coverage.