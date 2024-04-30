Marvel reveals the return of the Infinity Stones in Infinity Watch event

The next appearance of the Infinity Stones has been revealed, and it’s in an event that calls back to their glory days.

Marvel has announced Infinity Watch, a nine-part event series running across a series of annuals. The new event launches in June with Thanos Annual #1. It marks Marvel’s second event of 2024 and will run concurrently with Blood Hunt.

The event promises that we’ll see the Infinity Stones realized as living things, a callback to their status after 2018’s Infinity Wars event. That event saw Adam Warlock give the Infinity Stones a consciousness so they could choose their own fate. Since then, five of the stones have been tied to known bearers, with the wielder of the Mind Stone remaining a mystery to this date.

Infinity Watch itself is an interesting name. It was the name of Adam Warlock’s ragtag team of stone bearers following Infinity War, who each were tasked with preventing the stones from ever being reunited.

As for Thanos, he was last seen in his own mini-series, where he confronted a reincarnation of his requited love, Mistress Death. When Death refused to return to her station, Thanos imprisoned her in a black Infinity Gem and escaped despite interference from The Illuminati.

Marvel’s The Infinity Watch complete issue list

The Infinity Watch event will span nine issues, each the annual of a respective series. We’ll update this guide as more information is made available.

