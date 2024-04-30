TV & MoviesComics

Marvel reveals the return of the Infinity Stones in Infinity Watch event

Christopher Baggett
Hulk fighting Thanos in Infinity WatchMarvel Comics

The next appearance of the Infinity Stones has been revealed, and it’s in an event that calls back to their glory days.

Marvel has announced Infinity Watch, a nine-part event series running across a series of annuals. The new event launches in June with Thanos Annual #1. It marks Marvel’s second event of 2024 and will run concurrently with Blood Hunt.

The event promises that we’ll see the Infinity Stones realized as living things, a callback to their status after 2018’s Infinity Wars event. That event saw Adam Warlock give the Infinity Stones a consciousness so they could choose their own fate. Since then, five of the stones have been tied to known bearers, with the wielder of the Mind Stone remaining a mystery to this date.

Infinity Watch itself is an interesting name. It was the name of Adam Warlock’s ragtag team of stone bearers following Infinity War, who each were tasked with preventing the stones from ever being reunited.

As for Thanos, he was last seen in his own mini-series, where he confronted a reincarnation of his requited love, Mistress Death. When Death refused to return to her station, Thanos imprisoned her in a black Infinity Gem and escaped despite interference from The Illuminati.

Marvel’s The Infinity Watch complete issue list

The Infinity Watch event will span nine issues, each the annual of a respective series. We’ll update this guide as more information is made available.

Cover Art TBATHANOS ANNUAL #1
On sale June 2024
Cover Art TBAAMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1
On sale July 2024
Cover Art TBAIMMORTAL THOR ANNUAL #1
On sale July 2024
Infinity Watch Ms. Marvel Annual #1 cover artMS. MARVEL ANNUAL #1
Written by IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA
Art by GIADA BELVISO & SARA PICHELLI
Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA
On Sale 7/31

“Infinity Watch” Part Four! Hero or Villain? That’s the question Multitude must answer as he stands at the crossroads of his own destiny, bonded to one of the Infinity Stones and brimming with power but no purpose. Will a run-in with Ms. Marvel be enough to tip the scales toward good, or will Multitude’s guilt drag him down? Don’t miss out as the Marvel Universe-shaking saga continues here, True Believers! PLUS, Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli bring Nick Fury into the story. But what ties him to the INFINITY WATCH?!
Infinity Watch Wolverine Annual #1 cover artWOLVERINE ANNUAL #1
Written by EZRA CLAYTAN DANIELS
Art by YILDIRAY ÇINAR & SARA PICHELLI
Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA
On Sale 8/14

“Infinity Watch” Part Five! Wolverine vs. Infinity Watch, and the whole world hangs in the balance! Logan’s efforts to rescue a community from destruction are upended when the new Infinity Watch crashes into town! The claws come out to protect the innocents, but can even adamantium withstand the raw power of the Infinity Stones? The best there is must summon the best he’s got to survive! PLUS: Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli bring Nick Fury’s investigation to a head as he closes in on the Death Stone bearer!
Infinity Watch Incredible Hulk Annual #1 cover artINCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL #1
Written by DEREK LANDY
Art by GEOFF SHAW & SARA PICHELLI
Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA
On Sale 8/28

“Infinity Watch” Part Six! The Mad Titan Thanos carves a path of destruction to his next doomed target—the current bearer of the Mind Stone! But there’s a very big, very green and very, very, very angry Hulk standing in Thanos’ way. Introducing the master of the Mind Stone—Worldmind!
Cover Art TBAMOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1
On sale September 2024
Cover Art TBASPIDER-BOY ANNUAL #1
On sale September 2024
Cover Art TBAAVENGERS ANNUAL #1
On sale September 2024

Related Topics

Marvel Comicswolverine

About The Author

Christopher Baggett

Christopher Baggett started writing about comics on the Internet when he was 14 years old. Since then, he's written professionally for a host of sites, including ComicsBeat, Comic Book Resources, and The HomeWorld. He's most knowledgable about the legacy heroes of the '80s and '90s that he grew up with and believes Wally West is the best Flash - and he'll fight anyone over it. For tips, news, press and more, contact Christopher at christopher.baggett@dexerto.com

keep reading
X-Men, Blood Hunt, and Deadpool/Wolverine key art.
Comics
Best new comics May 1: Blood Hunt #1, X-Men #34, Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #1, & more
Christopher Baggett
Ultimate Spider-Man #1 black suit variant cover art
Comics
Ultimate Spider-Man confirms long-awaited original Spidey villain debuts in May
Christopher Baggett
wolverine live-action
TV & Movies
Marvel fans shocked to learn Hugh Jackman isn’t the only live-action Wolverine
Brianna Reeves
Jim Lee Marvel vs. DC Omnibus cover art
Comics
Legendary X-Men artist Jim Lee reveals first new Marvel work since ’90s
Christopher Baggett
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech