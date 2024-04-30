Marvel reveals the return of the Infinity Stones in Infinity Watch event

Marvel reveals the return of the Infinity Stones in Infinity Watch eventMarvel Comics
The next appearance of the Infinity Stones has been revealed, and it’s in an event that calls back to their glory days.
Marvel has announced Infinity Watch, a nine-part event series running across a series of annuals. The new event launches in June with Thanos Annual #1. It marks Marvel’s second event of 2024 and will run concurrently with Blood Hunt.
The event promises that we’ll see the Infinity Stones realized as living things, a callback to their status after 2018’s Infinity Wars event. That event saw Adam Warlock give the Infinity Stones a consciousness so they could choose their own fate. Since then, five of the stones have been tied to known bearers, with the wielder of the Mind Stone remaining a mystery to this date.
Infinity Watch itself is an interesting name. It was the name of Adam Warlock’s ragtag team of stone bearers following Infinity War, who each were tasked with preventing the stones from ever being reunited.
As for Thanos, he was last seen in his own mini-series, where he confronted a reincarnation of his requited love, Mistress Death. When Death refused to return to her station, Thanos imprisoned her in a black Infinity Gem and escaped despite interference from The Illuminati.
Marvel’s The Infinity Watch complete issue list
The Infinity Watch event will span nine issues, each the annual of a respective series. We’ll update this guide as more information is made available.
|Cover Art TBA
|THANOS ANNUAL #1
On sale June 2024
|Cover Art TBA
|AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1
On sale July 2024
|Cover Art TBA
|IMMORTAL THOR ANNUAL #1
On sale July 2024
|MS. MARVEL ANNUAL #1
Written by IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA
Art by GIADA BELVISO & SARA PICHELLI
Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA
On Sale 7/31
“Infinity Watch” Part Four! Hero or Villain? That’s the question Multitude must answer as he stands at the crossroads of his own destiny, bonded to one of the Infinity Stones and brimming with power but no purpose. Will a run-in with Ms. Marvel be enough to tip the scales toward good, or will Multitude’s guilt drag him down? Don’t miss out as the Marvel Universe-shaking saga continues here, True Believers! PLUS, Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli bring Nick Fury into the story. But what ties him to the INFINITY WATCH?!
|WOLVERINE ANNUAL #1
Written by EZRA CLAYTAN DANIELS
Art by YILDIRAY ÇINAR & SARA PICHELLI
Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA
On Sale 8/14
“Infinity Watch” Part Five! Wolverine vs. Infinity Watch, and the whole world hangs in the balance! Logan’s efforts to rescue a community from destruction are upended when the new Infinity Watch crashes into town! The claws come out to protect the innocents, but can even adamantium withstand the raw power of the Infinity Stones? The best there is must summon the best he’s got to survive! PLUS: Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli bring Nick Fury’s investigation to a head as he closes in on the Death Stone bearer!
|INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL #1
Written by DEREK LANDY
Art by GEOFF SHAW & SARA PICHELLI
Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA
On Sale 8/28
“Infinity Watch” Part Six! The Mad Titan Thanos carves a path of destruction to his next doomed target—the current bearer of the Mind Stone! But there’s a very big, very green and very, very, very angry Hulk standing in Thanos’ way. Introducing the master of the Mind Stone—Worldmind!
|Cover Art TBA
|MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1
On sale September 2024
|Cover Art TBA
|SPIDER-BOY ANNUAL #1
On sale September 2024
|Cover Art TBA
|AVENGERS ANNUAL #1
On sale September 2024