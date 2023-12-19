Henry Cavill locked in for major Warhammer 40K live-action plans with TV shows & movies

Games Workshop has confirmed that Henry Cavill will serve as executive producer and appear in Warhammer 40K TV shows and movies for Amazon.

The statement released by Games Workshop on 18 December said the company has “now signed the full agreement and the next stage can begin”.

Cavill has confirmed his involvement in some capacity for a while, but now he’s listed as officially serving as an executive producer on the project as well as appearing in the TV shows and films themselves.

It’s exciting news for fans of both Cavill and Warhammer 40K, a franchise that already encompasses books and video games on top of the popular tabletop miniature strategy game.

Instagram: Henry Cavill/Creative Assembly Henry Cavill and his love of Warhammer 40K and its universe is no secret to fans.

Henry Cavill’s nerd credentials are already well established, he’s starred as a live-action version of Superman, and Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher franchise.

On top of that, his passion for Warhammer 40k is pretty common knowledge — he’s shared his own painted armies for the tabletop game on social media and paid a visit to Warhammer HQ.

His record when it comes to honoring the source material of the games and media he loves is well known too; with these issues contributing to his departure from The Witcher last year.

Which means it sounds like the 40K franchise sounds is in good hands, and with contracts signed, fans can celebrate.

Games Workshop warned fans not to expect anything too soon: “TV and Film production is a mammoth undertaking. It’s not unusual for projects to take two to three years from this point before something arrives on screen.”

But with the projects now officially green-lit, it will be worth keeping an eye out for further updates.