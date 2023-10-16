Why did Superman wear a black suit? Recovery suit explained

Superman wore a sleek black suit when he returned from the dead, but he did have an in-universe need for it.

Superman’s black suit is one of his popular looks, but he actually had a very specific story reason for wearing the suit.

While Superman’s traditional red-and-blue suit is an iconic comic book look, it may still be second for many fans to his black suit. The Man of Steel originally donned the sleek black-and-silver number during 1993’s Reign of the Supermen event.

In that story, four men, each claiming to be the new Superman, arrive in Metropolis following Superman’s death. The real deal eventually arrives, wearing the new suit.

The new look contrasted nicely with the more traditional reds-and-blues most of the new Supermen were wearing in the story, but it also served an important story purpose.

Superman’s recovery suit helps him recover his powers after “death”

Superman’s black recovery suit is designed to absorb solar radiation, helping him to recover from death and regain his powers faster.

As a Kryptonian, Superman’s body is essentially a massive solar battery. It’s the absorption of solar energy that allows him to fuel his powers, like flight, heat vision, and invulnerability. He expended much of that energy in the fight that led to his death.

DC Comics Superman’s black suit allowed him to recover his powers faster.

It didn’t help that he was in a coffin for weeks afterward, either. Though he was revived via a Kryptonian Regeneration Matrix, he hadn’t seen sunlight for some time, and his body was completely drained. So he wore the black suit for a time to help absorb solar energy faster and aid his recovery.

Since then, the black suit has become an iconic image for Superman surrounding his death. The black suit made a return in the 2016 series Superman: Lois & Clark, but this time, it was so he could operate without anyone mistaking him for the Earth’s primary Superman.

Outside of comics, Superman also sported a black suit in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, though it appears to have been a purely cosmetic choice. It also shows up in the Arrowverse crossover event Elseworlds, worn by John Deegan when he took on the form of an evil Superman.

For more on Superman and comic book news, be sure to follow all our coverage.