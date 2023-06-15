Domino actress Zazie Beetz reveals she’s “not in” Deadpool 3: “I’m excited to watch”

Deadpool actor Zazie Beetz, who played Domino in the second film, has confirmed that she will not be returning for Deadpool 3.

Of all the new Marvel movies on the way, the one that fans are arguably most excited to see is Deadpool 3. Despite being largely separated from the rest of the MCU, the character will now be joined by Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine for the third installment.

While Marvel fans had She-Hulk to tide over their fourth wall-breaking fix for the moment, fans are still eagerly anticipating Ryan Reynolds’ return as the Merc with a Mouth himself, Deadpool.

Shawn Levy is set to direct the film, however, with Disney having now acquired Fox, the initial plan for Deadpool 3 versus what fans eventually get might be very different.

20th Century Fox Deadpool 3 is set to release in 2024 and will include Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

However, one character who appeared in Deadpool 2 will not be coming back for the new movie. In a recent interview with Decider, Zazie Beetz, who played Domino in the second movie, was asked about the development of Deadpool 3 in light of the current Writers Strike taking place.

Her response confirms that she has not been asked back for the new movie and is not appearing in it at the time of writing.

“Well, I’m actually not in Deadpool 3, so I don’t know what they’re doing [about improvisation],” she said. “I’m assuming they’re probably taking a pause… I’m excited to watch it.”

Domino character confirmed to be left out of Deadpool 3

While Beetz may not be coming back, many other cast members from the previous movies have been confirmed to be appearing in Deadpool 3. Morena Baccarin is confirmed to be returning from the first two Deadpool movies as Wade Wilson’s wife Vanessa.

But Vanessa isn’t the only returning character from the first two movies. Both Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams have been confirmed to return as Dopinder and Blind Al from the first two Deadpool movies. Stefan Kapicic will also be returning as Colossus, as will Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, according to Deadline.

Deadpool 3 is set to release on May 3, 2024. This debut has just been confirmed and moved up over 6 months from its previous release date.

For all the latest Marvel news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.