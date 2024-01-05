Marvel’s “most violent Wolverine story ever” pulls no punches in grisly preview

Preview pages for the long-awaited Sabretooth War are already fulfilling the story’s promise of being the most violent Wolverine story ever told.

Wolverine’s turning 50 in 2024. Marvel is pulling out all the stops for the celebration, but their first big celebration is kicking off with a gory X-Men death.

Wolverine has spent the last several months on the run following the Hellfire Gala Massacre and the persecution of all mutants. That involved seeking out his surviving clones, with help from old allies like the Hulk, Spider-Man, and Captain America.

Article continues after ad

Now that his clones are dealt with, though, he’s running headfirst into a confrontation with his oldest nemesis: Sabretooth. And not everyone is going to make it out of even the first issue alive.

Article continues after ad

Wolverine’s bloody Sabretooth War kicks off with the violent murder of the X-Men

Preview pages for Wolverine #41 tease a violent confrontation after Sabretooth has killed the original X-Men.

The pages are shockingly gory for a mainstream Marvel title. Iceman, Angel, and Beast appear to have been crucified. What remains of Cyclops, his skull split open, lays at Sabretooth’s feet.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Comics Wolverine: Sabretooth War previews reveal a whole bunch of dead X-Men.

It shouldn’t be surprising. Sabretooth War was built on the notion that Marvel would be telling the “most violent Wolverine story ever.” It’s even slapped on the issue’s cover, warning readers of what’s to come.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Wolverine and Sabretooth have had a host of confrontations over the years, usually ending in some kind of violent battle. Sabretooth has historically attempted to kill Wolverine on his birthday, a tradition that has sparked many a fight.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Several of the fights have had the veil of finality to them. Wolverine (Vol. 2) #90 ended with Wolverine driving a claw into Sabretooth’s brain, effectively lobotomizing him and turning him into an anti-hero until his healing factor repaired the damage.

A later fight in Wolverine (Vol. 3) #55 ended in Wolverine decapitating Sabretooth. A later story would reveal that was actually a clone.

Neither of those had quite the kind of brutal gore that Sabretooth War is promising in just its preview, though, which means fans may be in for some of Marvel’s most violent displays ever.

Article continues after ad

Wolverine #41 hits stands on January 10. For more Wolverine and Marvel Comics news, stick with Dexerto.