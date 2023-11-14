New Power Rangers comic by first Pink Ranger crushes Kickstarter goal in 45 minutes

The Power Rangers re-unite for an original story written by original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson.

Amy Jo Johnson’s Power Rangers story hit Kickstarter, and the series has already passed its funding goal thanks to an excited fanbase.

Boom! Studios has had a lot of success with the Power Rangers. Since picking up the license in 2015, Boom! has had a hand in some of the biggest events, like the landmark event comic Shattered Grid.

More than that, though, they’ve had fun with the mythos. They’ve dabbled in future histories, like the creation of Lord Drakon, the evil future Tommy Oliver, and toyed with the ideas of Power Rangers as a legacy.

Now that legacy is being explored in a new event series after Boom! Brought the latest Power Rangers title to a Kickstarter, which already saw a massive outpouring of support.

Power Rangers: The Return by Amy Jo Johnson funds on Kickstarter in less than an hour

Power Rangers: The Return started as a story called Re-Imagine in Boom!’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Comic Special, which itself was funded by a successful Kickstarter.

Now, the story is getting a full four-issue comic run after it hit its Kickstarter goal in just 45 minutes, with the promise of potential further adventures.

The series, written by original Pink Power Ranger actress Amy Jo Johnson, is an alternate universe story that features the original Power Rangers as middle-aged characters.

In The Return, the Rangers saved the galaxy, but at a great personal cost, and disbanded. The team is called back together upon learning the Red Ranger has been operating as a vigilante in the intervening years and is now missing.

Johnson plots the book alongside writer/director Matt Hotson. Art is provided by Spider-Man and Hulk artist Nico Leon based on original designs by Batman/Superman: World’s Finest artist Dan Mora.

Boom! Studios Power Rangers: The Return reunites the team in middle-age and after a friend goes missing.

The Kickstarter launched with a $50k goal, but as of this writing, it has already surpassed $80k across 553 backers, opening up stretch goals that include enamel pins for day one backers and digital editions for physical orders. With 27 days left on the campaign, this could truly be one for the record books.

Boom! has dabbled more in Kickstarter recently and had great success bringing comics to readers via the platform. Projects like Cyanide & Happiness 20th Anniversary Comic Extravangza and The Expanse: Dragon Tooth were all made possible thanks to fan-driven Kickstarters.

Outside of Kickstarter, a recent Boom! Studios BackerKit campaign for a new installment in The Amory Wars met similar success, funding in two minutes and hitting the highest day-one total in the site’s history.

For more Power Rangers & comic book news, be sure to follow all of Dexerto’s coverage.