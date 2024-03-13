Power Rangers fans “disappointed” by Austin St. John’s clothing line

Austin St. John makes a comeback announcing his own clothing line, which had some Power Rangers fans baffled by his “warrior” concept and including quotes from a famed historical dictator.

In 1993, Austin St. John joined a group of teenagers with attitude in the first American version of a beloved Japanese franchise, Power Rangers. He starred as Jason Lee Scott, the Red Ranger, in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers until his exit in Season 2.

While the actor was cemented as one of the originals and greats, he ran into some trouble in 2022 when charged with COVID-19 fraud. Since then, the actor has kept a low profile but has come out to announce a new clothing line and new projects.

Power Ranger fans were confused as the actor will have a “warrior” line featuring famous quotes from historical figures – even a German dictator.

The clothing line will have inspirational quotes

Appearing on the Toon’d In with Jim Cummings show, Austin St. John spoke about what he’s venturing into next and his clothing line. He revealed that he has Power Ranger-oriented clothing, but will also feature a “warrior” line made up of famous quotes from figures throughout various times in history.

What baffled fans were his comments about including notable historical figures that were “terrible,” like Hitler. He said, “Hitler was a demon on steroids, but he had some pretty good one-liners,” said the actor.

The clothing line would include the quote in its original language and English, alongside some original artwork. “The point is to look to our past to leaders both good and terrible and take from them what you can,” he explained.

While thoroughly explaining his hopes for the warrior clothing line, Power Ranger fans couldn’t help but not be on board with his ideas.

One fan even incorporated the wise Zordon saying, “Zordon would be so disappointed.”

“Austin’s Idea about adding Hitler’s quotes on a t-shirt is so creepy. I don’t know whats happened in Austin’s head…” said one X/Twitter user.

Another commented, “And there are hundreds of people that have to approve this and fund this, telling him, yeah, this is a great idea!”

“I think he mentioned Hitler just to make a viral clip on the basis that ‘all press is good press.’ Pretty disappointing,” said another on Austin St. John’s PR tactics for his brand.

One fan agreed saying, “Literally the only way he could get people talking about his launch. This is super short term attention on your new shirt company, and for all the wrong reasons.”