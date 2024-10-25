Venom 3: What is a Xenophage? The Marvel alien species explained 

Knull isn’t the only one hot on Venom’s tail in The Last Dance, as the two are also on the run from a Xenophage that’s out to get them by any means necessary.

Throughout the run of Venom movies, we’ve faced off against Riot, Carnage, and now Knull. But there’s also another bloodthirsty alien species running around in Venom: The Last Dance, and that’s the Xenophage.

This monstrous creature chases Eddie and Venom from Mexico to Vegas, on the hunt for the one thing that can free Krull from his otherworldly imprisonment. But the Xenophage actually has a history in the Venom comic books, meaning it’s worth getting to know what this hunter is all about.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what you need to know about the Xenophage, from its comic origins to its role in The Last Dance. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Xenophage explained

The Xenophage is an alien species that hunts symbiotes to consume them and their hosts.

Article continues after ad

They crave the brains of the symbiotes‘ hosts, since they carry an increased amount of dopamine thanks to the bond between the two figures. But that doesn’t stop a Xenophage from eating just regular old brains, too. Anything will do.

Article continues after ad

They’re expert hunters, able to travel through space and work without any external weapons. They’re naturally adapted to hunt symbiotes, and are equally as metamorphic, able to disguise themselves in any form.

Marvel

They also have no pain receptors, and have a built-in ability to detect symbiotes from miles and miles away, even in densely populated areas.

The first Xenophage appeared in Venom: The Hunted #1 in 1996, and the first named Xenophage was Phage. Thanks to Phage’s brutal attacks across New York City, Venom was blamed for several deaths. However, N.Y.P.D detectives quickly discovered that Eddie and Venom were not at fault, and Eddie-Venom managed to kill Phage by detonating a grenade inside the alien.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Xenophage in Venom 3

In Venom 3, Knull sends a Xenophage down to Earth to hunt down the Codex Key from Venom and Eddie in order to release him from his imprisonment.

The Xenophage first lands in Mexico, spotting Eddie and Venom after they’ve attacked a gang. It then follows them across the country, attacking them on a plane, in Vegas, and at the Area 51 base.

The Xenophage is designed very similarly to its comic book counterpart, taking the form of a large creature with multiple limbs and a large mouth through which it digests its victims. When it eats, it blows out the remains of the bodies out through the back of its head.

Article continues after ad

Sony Pictures Releasing

During the final battle, portals open to allow more Xenophage creatures through. It’s a twist that ultimately results in Venom sacrificing himself, since he knows they’re outnumbered.

The only way to destroy the Codex Key is for either Eddie or Venom to die, meaning Venom makes the choice to kill himself and the Xenophage army by pulling them into an acid wash.

Article continues after ad

Echoing Venom’s comic encounter with Phage, Strickland helps out by detonating a grenade, killing them all. As such, Knull’s plan fails, leaving him stuck in his prison and vowing that he will “annihilate” the Earth one day.

Article continues after ad

For more, check out all the new movies coming out this month. You can also take a look at what other upcoming Marvel movies are on the way, and find out what’s going on with Spider-Man 4. (Speaking of Spidey, find out if he’s in Venom 3!)