Star Wars: Visions’ Ronin Sith returns in Marvel one-shot from Afro Samurai creator

The popular Ronin Sith from Star Wars: Visions is returning in a new Marvel Comics one-shot from creator Takashi Okazaki.

The animated anthology Visions remains one of the better Star Wars outings to hit Disney+ in recent years. While titles like Star Wars: Ahsoka and Andor have also been hits, Visions managed to stir up a new kind of audience with its anime take on the Star Wars universe.

The world of Visions has since been expanded by Marvel Comics thanks to an announced line of one-shots. The previously announced installment, Star Wars: Visions – Peach Momoko, promises to explore the world of the Sith through Momoko’s unique visual style.

Following up on that announcement, the second one-shot has been revealed, and it promises to be the most exciting yet, as it revisits one of Vision’s most popular characters.

Star Wars: Visions one-shot presents a new tale of Takashi Okazaki’s Ronin Sith

Announced today by Star Wars, Star Wars Visions: Takashi Okazaki brings the legendary mangaka back to the world of Star Wars. Okazaki, perhaps best known as the creator of Afro Samurai, has been a frequent Marvel collaborator for years, providing cover art for books like Non-Stop Spider-Man, Black Widow, and more.

The one-shot will feature the return of Okazaki’s creation, the Ronin Sith. Debuting in the critically acclaimed Visions episode The Duel, the Ronin Sith exists in a world that blends Star Wars with Feudal Japan.

In the Duel, the Ronin Sith is seen begrudgingly protecting a village from Sith invaders. The twist from the episode comes from the reveal that while he is force-sensitive, he is, in fact, a Sith who is hunting other Siths rather than a noble Jedi, as his foes assumed.

The one-shot serves as a prequel and promises to explore the Ronin Sith’s background, including his early history. It also promises to shed light on how he became a Sith slaying Ronin.

Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1 releases January 3 from Marvel Comics. For more Star Wars & comic book news, be sure to follow all our coverage.