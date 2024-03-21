X-Men ‘97 fans are grossed out by the show’s newest romance

The premiere of X-Men ‘97 hints at Rogue and Magneto’s previous romantic relationship, but fans aren’t necessarily feeling it.

The long-awaited premiere of X-Men ‘97 teased a surprising pairing, at least for fans who haven’t kept up with the comic.

Throughout the second episode, a previous relationship between Rogue and the X-Men’s nemesis, Magneto, is alluded to.

The relationship is one of the most notable and interesting pairings to be featured in the long history of X-Men comics, but one discussion on Reddit highlights that fans aren’t necessarily on board with it.

X-Men ‘97’s Rogue & Magneto pairing has fans grossed out

The discussion is in a Reddit post by user Delicious-Barber-289, shared to the X-Men reddit.

Article continues after ad

“Am I the only one who finds Rogneto gross?” they ask in a post featuring an image of Rogue and Magneto from the comics. Reactions from fans are understandably mixed, with several in favor and others not even aware that the two were ever a pair.

Article continues after ad

“Well tbf, there are like 5 of those shippers out there, so they’ll be happy. Think about them!” said user scary_firefighter181.

“In all fairness Magneto looks great for someone in his sixties and it looks like he’s the only one Rogue can touch without ill effects so I don’t blame her for riding his magnetic pole” Hyaman86 said in a cheeky comment.

Article continues after ad

User mariahscurry was more on the fence, adding, “I think Magneto looks hot .. but I don’t like rogue and magneto together”

Are Rogue & Magneto a couple in the comics?

Rogue and Magneto are briefly a couple for a period of time in the comics.

The first seeds of a potential Rogue-Magneto relationship were sown in ‘90s X-Men comics. Rogue, depowered and stranded in the Savage Land, is saved from a possessed Carol Danvers by Magneto. The two grow closer, but she turns her back on Magneto when she witnesses him kill again.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Comics Rogue and Magneto’s relationship reached a point where Magneto proposed marriage.

The experience would lead to her growing closer to Joseph, a member of the X-Men who was believed to be an amnesiac Magneto but was, in fact, a clone. Rogue and Magneto later acknowledged their mutual attraction after the Age of X storyline but didn’t truly attempt a relationship until the events of Regenesis.

Article continues after ad

With Rogue helping as a teacher at Wolverine’s Jean Grey Institute and Magneto joining Cyclops’ San Francisco-based Extinction Team, the two maintained a long-distance relationship.

The relationship comes to a head during Avengers vs. X-Men when Magneto proposes to Rogue, urging her to come with him away from the fight. Rogue eventually turns it down, breaking off the relationship when she joins Captain America’s Unity team of Avengers and X-Men to mend the public image of mutants.