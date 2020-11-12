World's most unlucky Mustang falls victim to police chase disaster - Dexerto

For many classic car owners, they garage their cars and keep them under covers for most of the year. For those without garages, driveways usually represent their best option for safe storage of the cars, but that’s not always the case, as this unfortunate Mustang owner discovered.

Police chases are dangerous, often high-speed pursuits. In urban areas, they pose an additional threat due to the narrow streets, built-up areas, and tight corners.

It was the last of those issues that caused this horrific scene shared to Reddit. It appears that the driver of this (presumed stolen) pickup truck is attempting to out-run the cops, when they completely misjudged the road ahead of them.

Police chase ends in disaster

In the clip shared to the r/idiotsincars subReddit, the CCTV footage shows two classic Ford Mustangs on the driveway under car covers, along with a brand-new Chevrolet Camaro SS parked on the street.

While this is a perfectly everyday scene in suburban America, the peace was very quickly shattered by a police chase tearing through the neighborhood.

As the footage begins, flashing lights can be seen in the background. This quickly escalates to the sight of a truck tearing around the neighborhood at high speed.

Unfortunately, the driver of the truck misjudges just how tight the junction is, and disaster strikes. The truck clips the curb of the junction, and launches into the air.

The stolen pickup then smashes sideways into the truck parked in front of the driveway. Not only is the owners’ truck totaled, but the stolen vehicle then continues to flip over onto the unsuspecting classic Mustangs parked on the driveway.

Underneath the car covers were two classics: A 1967 Mustang Convertible, and a 1964 1/2 Mustang Coupé. The Chevrolet Camaro SS seems to have thankfully escaped the worst of the drama, but still seems to get a glancing blow from the truck.

As if the fact their cars were destroyed isn’t enough, it also sounds like the insurance won’t cover the repairs according to the comments. According to the poster, the insurance will only cover “2 out of 3” and of course, the erratic driver had no insurance of their own.

Clearly, living at the end of an intersection is dangerous for any classic car-owning enthusiast. At least it was just metal, rather than any lives, so the situation could’ve been much worse.