World's most unlucky Mustang falls victim to police chase disaster - Dexerto

World’s most unlucky Mustang falls victim to police chase disaster

Published: 12/Nov/2020 13:10

by Kieran Bicknell
Reddit:u/NickW762

For many classic car owners, they garage their cars and keep them under covers for most of the year. For those without garages, driveways usually represent their best option for safe storage of the cars, but that’s not always the case, as this unfortunate Mustang owner discovered.

Police chases are dangerous, often high-speed pursuits. In urban areas, they pose an additional threat due to the narrow streets, built-up areas, and tight corners.

It was the last of those issues that caused this horrific scene shared to Reddit. It appears that the driver of this (presumed stolen) pickup truck is attempting to out-run the cops, when they completely misjudged the road ahead of them.

1967 Ford Mustang Convertible
YouTube: RamblinAround
A 1967 Ford Mustang Convertible similar to that under the cover in the video.

Police chase ends in disaster

In the clip shared to the r/idiotsincars subReddit, the CCTV footage shows two classic Ford Mustangs on the driveway under car covers, along with a brand-new Chevrolet Camaro SS parked on the street.

While this is a perfectly everyday scene in suburban America, the peace was very quickly shattered by a police chase tearing through the neighborhood.

As the footage begins, flashing lights can be seen in the background. This quickly escalates to the sight of a truck tearing around the neighborhood at high speed.

Unfortunately, the driver of the truck misjudges just how tight the junction is, and disaster strikes. The truck clips the curb of the junction, and launches into the air.

The stolen pickup then smashes sideways into the truck parked in front of the driveway. Not only is the owners’ truck totaled, but the stolen vehicle then continues to flip over onto the unsuspecting classic Mustangs parked on the driveway.

Idiot ended Police chase in my driveway, 3 of my cars got totaled. from r/IdiotsInCars

Underneath the car covers were two classics: A 1967 Mustang Convertible, and a 1964 1/2 Mustang Coupé. The Chevrolet Camaro SS seems to have thankfully escaped the worst of the drama, but still seems to get a glancing blow from the truck.

As if the fact their cars were destroyed isn’t enough, it also sounds like the insurance won’t cover the repairs according to the comments. According to the poster, the insurance will only cover “2 out of 3” and of course, the erratic driver had no insurance of their own.

Clearly, living at the end of an intersection is dangerous for any classic car-owning enthusiast. At least it was just metal, rather than any lives, so the situation could’ve been much worse.

Cars

Top Gear roasts their viewers’ cars with hilarious results

Published: 12/Nov/2020 11:43

by Kieran Bicknell
Top Gear roasts viewers cars
YouTube: Top Gear

BBC’s Top Gear attracts all kinds of petrolheads, from supercar owners to first-time drivers. This eclectic audience provides plenty of comedic potential, however, as unsuspecting owners found out when Chris Harris roasted the audiences’ cars.

No one was safe from the prying eyes of Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff, and Paddy McGuiness as they ‘evaluated’ their audiences’ cars during an outdoor filming session.

Due to recent restrictions, Top Gear had to film their latest season outdoors, creating a type of open-air drive-in cinema. This meant that there were plenty of unusual and strange cars in the audience, much to the amusement of Harris and co.

Top gear drive in audience
YouTube: Top Gear
Due to current restrictions, Top Gear’s latest series was filmed in a drive-through cinema style setup.

Chris Harris roasts audience cars

Harris wastes no time getting down to roasting the cars of unsuspecting members of the public. Right from the word go, he picks on a young Mazda MX5 driver, joking that the giant wing on the back of his car “must be handy” for added downforce.

Next up, he discovers a wedge-shaped Triumph TR7 sat in one of the front rows. Summed up as “Paddy McGuiness in a car” once he discovers it has a V8 in the front, Chris says “so it goes like a stabbed rat… but I won’t say what it looks like!”

McGuiness asks: “Is there any [Ferrari] Californias out there Chris?” to which Harris promptly responds with “no, there’s a no **** policy on the door” in typical deadpan fashion.

Finally, Harris thinks he found his perfect car, but it turned out to be hiding a secret. An all-original BMW 3-Series M Sport convertible at the back of the audience catches his eye. Sadly, it wasn’t quite what it seemed; Upon discovering it was an automatic, he exclaims: “It’s an auto… NOO! All the boxes were ticked (apart from being manual) but it is absolutely gorgeous.”

It wasn’t all bad news though, as some of the cars were genuinely gorgeous. An early Porsche 911 G-Series Speedster was one of his highlights, having described the car as “H*rny.” Not only that, but a number of pre-WW2 Bentleys stood out in the crowd, with McGuiness joking at one point that the three elderly owners were the Top Gear team “in ten years!”

While car ownership and modification is a thoroughly personal choice, it’s always fun to have a laugh with each other, and that’s what the Top Gear team do best.