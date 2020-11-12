 Top Gear roasts their viewers' cars with hilarious results - Dexerto
Logo
Cars

Top Gear roasts their viewers’ cars with hilarious results

Published: 12/Nov/2020 11:43

by Kieran Bicknell
Top Gear roasts viewers cars
YouTube: Top Gear

Share

BBC’s Top Gear attracts all kinds of petrolheads, from supercar owners to first-time drivers. This eclectic audience provides plenty of comedic potential, however, as unsuspecting owners found out when Chris Harris roasted the audiences’ cars.

No one was safe from the prying eyes of Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff, and Paddy McGuiness as they ‘evaluated’ their audiences’ cars during an outdoor filming session.

Due to recent restrictions, Top Gear had to film their latest season outdoors, creating a type of open-air drive-in cinema. This meant that there were plenty of unusual and strange cars in the audience, much to the amusement of Harris and co.

Top gear drive in audience
YouTube: Top Gear
Due to current restrictions, Top Gear’s latest series was filmed in a drive-through cinema style setup.

Chris Harris roasts audience cars

Harris wastes no time getting down to roasting the cars of unsuspecting members of the public. Right from the word go, he picks on a young Mazda MX5 driver, joking that the giant wing on the back of his car “must be handy” for added downforce.

Next up, he discovers a wedge-shaped Triumph TR7 sat in one of the front rows. Summed up as “Paddy McGuiness in a car” once he discovers it has a V8 in the front, Chris says “so it goes like a stabbed rat… but I won’t say what it looks like!”

McGuiness asks: “Is there any [Ferrari] Californias out there Chris?” to which Harris promptly responds with “no, there’s a no **** policy on the door” in typical deadpan fashion.

Finally, Harris thinks he found his perfect car, but it turned out to be hiding a secret. An all-original BMW 3-Series M Sport convertible at the back of the audience catches his eye. Sadly, it wasn’t quite what it seemed; Upon discovering it was an automatic, he exclaims: “It’s an auto… NOO! All the boxes were ticked (apart from being manual) but it is absolutely gorgeous.”

It wasn’t all bad news though, as some of the cars were genuinely gorgeous. An early Porsche 911 G-Series Speedster was one of his highlights, having described the car as “H*rny.” Not only that, but a number of pre-WW2 Bentleys stood out in the crowd, with McGuiness joking at one point that the three elderly owners were the Top Gear team “in ten years!”

While car ownership and modification is a thoroughly personal choice, it’s always fun to have a laugh with each other, and that’s what the Top Gear team do best.

Cars

Supercar Blondie reveals the insane tech inside new electric BMW iX SUV

Published: 11/Nov/2020 16:28

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: Supercar Blondie

Share

Supercar Blondie

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming more advanced by the day, and BMW’s latest design, the iX, looks set to be their most high-tech ever. YouTuber Supercar Blondie gets her hands on their new SUV, and explores the incredible tech inside the iX.

Supercar Blondie is one of the world’s most successful car YouTubers. Having amassed an extraordinary amount of viewers across her social media, she has a fantastic platform for showcasing the latest technology used in car design.

In her November 11 video, she unveils the all-new BMW iX SUV for the first time. A fully-electric SUV, the iX looks like it’s been sent from the future, and has enough tech inside it to back up that claim.

Supercar Blondie explores the BMW iX

The first thing that strikes you is the massive ‘grille’ on the iX. Because this is an all-electric EV, it’s not actually a grille at all. Called the ‘intelligence panel’ it houses a number of sensors such as those for the adaptive cruise control system.

BMW iX
YouTube: Supercar Blondie
The iX represents a step towards BMW becoming an all-electric brand.

However, its party piece is that it is self-healing, only requiring the application of heat to ‘heal’ itself of stone chips and minor scratches.

For the first time in a BMW, the traditional steering wheel has been ditched for a hexagonal one. Designed to add more space to the already minimalist cabin, the steering wheel sets the tone for the futuristic interior.

The instrument panel is a one-piece, freestanding, curved display screen that stretches across the car. Containing all the information from speed to navigation instructions, the design emphasizes the width of the interior and offers excellent visibility for the driver.

Buttons are also a thing of the past with the iX, thanks to all-new ‘shy’ technology. Controls are integrated directly into the faux-wooden surfaces of the interior. The controls in this particular model are also crystal, which SB thinks are “awesome!”

BMW iX range and power

The giant glass panoramic roof houses ‘electrochromic shading’ technology. This means that it can ‘close’ itself to block out sunlight, without the need for traditional fabric blinds or shutters.

Unusually for an SUV, the ‘tub’ of the car is made from Carbon Fiber to keep the weight as low as possible. This is the sort of technology that is usually reserved for high-end supercars and hypercars, so BMW has left it exposed to show it off.

Two electric motors producing 500hp (equivalent) power the iX, with a total range of just over 370 miles. 0-60 is taken care of in under five seconds, thanks to the instantaneous torque from the electric motors.

With deliveries expected to start during 2021, it will be interesting to see how well BMW’s all-electric iX is received. One thing is for sure though, Supercar Blondie seemed to love it!