Top Gear roasts their viewers' cars with hilarious results - Dexerto

BBC’s Top Gear attracts all kinds of petrolheads, from supercar owners to first-time drivers. This eclectic audience provides plenty of comedic potential, however, as unsuspecting owners found out when Chris Harris roasted the audiences’ cars.

No one was safe from the prying eyes of Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff, and Paddy McGuiness as they ‘evaluated’ their audiences’ cars during an outdoor filming session.

Due to recent restrictions, Top Gear had to film their latest season outdoors, creating a type of open-air drive-in cinema. This meant that there were plenty of unusual and strange cars in the audience, much to the amusement of Harris and co.

Chris Harris roasts audience cars

Harris wastes no time getting down to roasting the cars of unsuspecting members of the public. Right from the word go, he picks on a young Mazda MX5 driver, joking that the giant wing on the back of his car “must be handy” for added downforce.

Next up, he discovers a wedge-shaped Triumph TR7 sat in one of the front rows. Summed up as “Paddy McGuiness in a car” once he discovers it has a V8 in the front, Chris says “so it goes like a stabbed rat… but I won’t say what it looks like!”

McGuiness asks: “Is there any [Ferrari] Californias out there Chris?” to which Harris promptly responds with “no, there’s a no **** policy on the door” in typical deadpan fashion.

Finally, Harris thinks he found his perfect car, but it turned out to be hiding a secret. An all-original BMW 3-Series M Sport convertible at the back of the audience catches his eye. Sadly, it wasn’t quite what it seemed; Upon discovering it was an automatic, he exclaims: “It’s an auto… NOO! All the boxes were ticked (apart from being manual) but it is absolutely gorgeous.”

It wasn’t all bad news though, as some of the cars were genuinely gorgeous. An early Porsche 911 G-Series Speedster was one of his highlights, having described the car as “H*rny.” Not only that, but a number of pre-WW2 Bentleys stood out in the crowd, with McGuiness joking at one point that the three elderly owners were the Top Gear team “in ten years!”

While car ownership and modification is a thoroughly personal choice, it’s always fun to have a laugh with each other, and that’s what the Top Gear team do best.