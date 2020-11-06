 Chris Harris reveals scary extent of hate messages after joining Top Gear - Dexerto
Logo
Cars

Chris Harris reveals scary extent of hate messages after joining Top Gear

Published: 6/Nov/2020 18:03 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 18:04

by Kieran Bicknell
BBC/ YouTube: The Late Brake Show

Share

Chris Harris is a journalist, a font of car knowledge, and now presenter of BBC’s Top Gear. However, it didn’t exactly go smoothly for Harris on his first season of Top Gear, as revealed during an episode of The Late Brake Show on YouTube.

Chris Harris is a household name for any petrolhead. From his days at Autocar magazine to his YouTube series Chris Harris On Cars, the man is a walking encyclopedia of four-wheeled knowledge.

Having been asked to join the Top Gear team following the departure of Clarkson, Hammond, and May, Harris took the BBC up on their offer, but it didn’t get off to the smoothest of starts.

With Clarkson et al having built up such a dedicated fanbase during their time on Top Gear, replacing them was always going to be tricky. In theory, Chris Harris was a perfect choice, but it seems the British public didn’t always share that opinion, as discussed with Jonny Smith on an episode of The Late Brake Show.

Chris Harris Testarossa
YouTube: The Late Brake Show
Chris has a self-confessed “eclectic” collection of cars, including this Gorgeous Ferrari Testarossa.

Chris Harris on Top Gear

While the first ‘new’ top gear team of Chris Evans, Chris Harris, Sabine Schmitz, Rory Reid, and Eddie Jordan first hit screens, there was an expected backlash from long-time fans of the show.

However, it turns out that the backlash went beyond passing comments about how people ‘preferred the old show.’ Chris revealed that he had received a number of personal, direct hate-mail messages and that he had “never experienced hate like it” during his first season on Top Gear, as “once the population wants to hate something… you’re in trouble.”

Harris admitted that he wrote openly at the time to say “anyone who takes on Top Gear [after the original team left] were psychotic” and yet despite that, he took the job, though he admits he “still stands by that” when referring to his statement.

Clip begins at 11:15

“Top Gear is a complicated brand”

Chris was no stranger to the task ahead of him, however: “Top Gear is a complicated brand because it has an interesting legacy” though he openly states that the first series he did with Chris Evans was “not a good experience for any of us.”

Discussing that first season, he says it was a “bumpy ride… but I’m glad I did it because 17-year-old me would’ve been profoundly disappointed if I hadn’t given it a go!”

Not only that, but he also spoke of his friendship with one-time co-host Matt LeBlanc: “He’s a great bloke and genuinely loves his cars… he’s been a really good friend to me through a difficult time. I needed someone with his level of experience to help navigate resurrecting a brand (Top Gear).”

Thankfully, he has now settled into the role of Top Gear presenter alongside Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff, who Chris admits is one of his “heroes.” Hopefully, this means the hate has stopped too, as the trio – individually or as a unit – have certainly re-invented the Top Gear show and made it their own.

Cars

Joe Rogan’s incredible car collection featuring Chevrolet, Porsche & Tesla

Published: 6/Nov/2020 13:28

by Kieran Bicknell
Joe Rogans car collection
YouTube: THE DRIVE

Share

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan may be best-known for his work podcasting and hosting UFC fights, but he also has an incredible car collection too. From eco-friendly Teslas to gas-guzzling muscle cars, Rogan has something for everyone in his car collection.

Joe Rogan is one of the most successful podcasters ever, having recently signed an incredible deal worth a reported $100 million with Spotify for the rights to his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

With a net worth estimated to be around the $100 million mark, Rogan has used his money to build up an incredibly eclectic car collection. We’ve picked out some highlights from his garage below, including some tasty one-off custom builds.

Tesla Model S
Tesla
Joe’s only electric car is a Tesla Model S.

Joe Rogan’s Car Collection

Rogan doesn’t appear to have any overriding rhyme or reason behind his collection, preferring to mix things up every now and again. This has lead to a very varied mix of cars, but his garage is all the better for it.

One of the cars that Rogan talks about regularly on his podcast is his Tesla Model S. The only fully-electric car in his fleet, Rogan famously said the Model S was “the most preposterously quick vehicle” that he had ever driven.

By complete contrast to the Model S, Joe’s other ‘modern’ vehicles have a distinctly less eco-friendly approach. His gas-guzzling Porsche GT3 RS is a perfect example, as it would struggle to do 20mpg. Nevertheless, his GT3 RS is hailed as one of the best-handling Porsches ever built, and is a firm favorite for Rogan.

Not content with a standard GT3 RS, Rogan’s car is tuned by famous performance house Sharkwerks, boosting the power and drivability of this already insanely quick car.

Alongside his Porsche, Joe also has a Ford Mustang, powered by the 5.0l Coyote V8 engine. From the factory, these cars push out over 400hp and a bucket load of torque – plenty of fun without being too rare for Joe to park on the street.

Joe Rogan Chevrolet Corvette
YouTube: Jay Leno's Garage
Joe’s Chevrolet Corvette was even featured on Jay Leno’s Garage.

Joe Rogan’s muscle cars

It’s well-known that Joe is a fan of brutish American muscle cars, and he has a number of examples in his car collection.

‘Shark Fish’ is the name that Joe has given his customized Plymouth Barracuda, which was designed by the famous Chip Foose. With custom bodywork and a massive HEMI V8 engine under the hood, Rogan often lends out ‘Shark Fish’ to various car shows and displays.

Alongside the aforementioned ‘Cuda, Rogan also owns another majorly-modified muscle car. His gorgeous ’65 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is worthy of a place in an art gallery, but it hides a big secret.

Under the hood of this iconic classic sits a modern LS1 V8 engine complete with supercharger. This build was so well-known, it was even showcased on an episode of Jay Leno’s garage.

As well as his muscle cars, Joe also owns a number of other unusual vehicles. His custom ‘Icon’ Ford Bronco and Toyota Land Cruiser are worthy of plenty of attention, without shouting about their presence. An E46 BMW M3 also forms part of his collection, which he has previously said is “perfectly balanced.”

While the exact sum of Joe’s collection is difficult to ascertain thanks to its very customized nature, we expect it to be around the $1m mark. With Rogan, it’s a case of quality over quantity, and the result is a stunning collection that anyone would be proud of.