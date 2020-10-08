 TheSmokingTire on why a $37k Golf GTI is one of the best cars ever - Dexerto
TheSmokingTire on why a $37k Golf GTI is one of the best cars ever

Published: 8/Oct/2020 11:55 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 12:09

by Kieran Bicknell
Matt Farah drives the Mk7 Golf GTi
YouTube: TheSmokingTire

Matt Farah of TheSmokingTire leads a life that many petrolheads would envy. Driving insane supercars and writing about them for a living while also running his own business. It may come as a surprise, then, to hear one of his favorite cars is actually a $37k hatchback.

When driving supercars and exotic vehicles form a part of your daily life, it’s easy to get disillusioned with just how special these cars are. Thankfully for Matt Farah of TheSmokingTire, he has a number of old-school retro performance cars to benchmark against, including a gorgeous Lamborghini Countach.

It may come as a surprise then, to discover that one of his favorite cars is the humble Volkswagen Golf GTI. Priced around the $37,000 mark, Farah was full of praise for the plucky little hatchback, saying “no matter what you drive, you can always come back to a Golf GTI.”

TST Mk7.5 Golf GTI
YouTube: TheSmokingTire
Even after driving so many exotic cars, Matt says VW has “nailed” the MK7.5 Golf GTI.

Matt Farah reviews the MK7.5 Golf GTI

So what is it about the sub-$40k car that makes it rank so highly? Matt explains that it’s a number of factors that all come together to make the Golf so good: “Circling back to this [after driving so many other cars] it feels good to be sitting here.”

Despite its impressive performance credentials, the Golf is still fundamentally a family car. This means that the controls are all very light and easy to use, but that does present issues when going “light-to-light” in urban environments.

Other than the one minor issue, Farah had plenty of compliments for the hatch. The Limited-slip diff in the front kept the car in line with no torque steer, while the adaptive suspension lets the GTI “shine” on mixed surfaces, such as when traveling over highway expansion joints.

He calls the 2.0l TSi engine “functional, rather than inspiring” but then goes on to admit the Golf is “legitimately fast, it is quick. It could probably take a Ferrari 355 on a highway entrance ramp!”

It’s also dependable, being “always right there when you need it.” Thanks to the ‘slow’ evolution of the Golf, Matt says that “after all this time, after driving so many cars, you come back to [the GTI] and go wow… they really nailed this didn’t they!”

There is plenty more commendation for the interior too, with the steering wheel feel, driving position, ergonomics and seats are all spot on.

Summing up, Farah said “Even after driving some very expensive luxury cars, I come back and sit in this and go this is nice. It feels well-made, and it’s more of a luxury experience than other hatchbacks.”

“Never die GTI, you rule!”

Top Gear’s Chris Harris slams “stupid” $625k Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Published: 8/Oct/2020 14:56 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 14:57

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: Top Gear

Share

As presenter of BBC’s Top Gear, Chris Harris is living out his boyhood dream. Inevitably, once in a while a supercar is going to come along that really gets his back up, and it seems the brand new Ferrari SF90 Stradale has done exactly that.

Harris hasn’t always been a household TV name. Prior to joining Top Gear in 2016, Harris presented his own series on YouTube, along with writing for the likes of Autocar and Evo magazine in England.

After a famous falling-out with Ferrari back in 2011 (which saw him banned from reviewing their cars for two years) it seems Harris is still on good terms with the Italian brand, but that may be about to change.

Unfortunately for Ferrari, Chris Harris is definitely not a fan of the new SF90 Stradale hybrid, not even in the top-range ‘Assetto Fiorano’ trim. Costing a whopping $625,000 without options, the SF90 represents a new direction for Ferrari. Sadly, it seems that it’s not a good direction, at least according to Harris.

Chris Harris with Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano
YouTube: Top Gear
Harris was not a fan of Ferrari’s new flagship hybrid supercar, the SF90 Stradale.

Chris Harris reviews the Ferrari SF90 Stradale

He believes that supercar manufacturers are going down a “rabbit hole of performance,” chasing ever-decreasing 0-60 times and fighting for the fastest lap times possible. The SF90 seems to fall firmly into this category for Harris, and he wasted no time tearing into the apex supercar.

“The thing is undeniably impressive” he admitted when asked about his opinion on the car, but that’s about as much praise as he had. “It’s a vehicle you find yourself admiring rather than lusting after, it trades in applying forces to the body of the driver, that’s really it.”

The complexity of the SF90 is a big issue, as is the brutal performance. “It’s so fast, you don’t have time to understand what’s going on… it’s stupid” said Chris. He does admit that the characteristics of the car are “sensational” but they sadly don’t make up for its pitfalls.

Practicality is a big concern too, as the location of the SF90’s electric motors in the front means that it can’t carry luggage. This transforms it from a car into a “toy” according to Harris, as there’s no practicality to it whatsoever.

The SF90 is “nearly as quick as a LaFerrari”

While Ferraris are often lauded as the prettiest cars on the road, even styling can’t save the SF90. In his words, Chris said “it looks like it was styled by a computer, rather than some Italian bloke with a pencil… It’s lacking emotion.”

Summing up, Chris says despite the fact the SF90 is “nearly as quick as a LaFerrari” its stablemate, the F8 Tributo, is far better.

“Give me 500hp, 950kg, a manual gearbox, and maybe a little bit of electricity to get through town quietly and start-up quietly in front of my neighbors; Give me that, and that’s the car I want.”

Whether his harsh words will lead to another falling out with Ferrari is uncertain, but with many praising his honesty, it’s unlikely Harris is going to change any time soon.

