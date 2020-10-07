Supercar Blondie reaches insane Facebook milestone - Dexerto

YouTuber and presenter Supercar Blondie is one of the best-known car YouTubers out there. Now, she has smashed all previous records and broken an important Facebook milestone.

With a cool 4.65 million subscribers on her YouTube channel alone, Supercar Blondie has made a name for herself as one of YouTube’s best automotive content creators.

Earlier in 2020, SB made headlines after amassing an incredible number of Facebook views, reaching over one billion views in the month of August alone.

Now, it seems that the ‘Supercar Blondie Family’ is only set to grow even bigger, after an incredible announcement via her YouTube channel and Instagram feeds.

Supercar Blondie hits 30 million Facebook followers

In spite of her massive following on YouTube, her biggest audience is actually on Facebook.

With her incredible viewing figures for August 2020 still at the forefront of her mind, Blondie has revealed another exciting piece of news in the development of her brand. As of October 6, 2020, she now has over 30 million followers on her Facebook page.

“Wow wow wow! If you follow me on Facebook as well, thank you! The Supercar Blondie family just grew to 30 million! Insta fam next. Much love guys; Come join us and see why we get a billion views a month!”

Clearly not content with hitting a cool 30 million Facebook followers, she states that it’s the “Insta fam next.”

Blondie still has a long way to go on her Instagram page, however, as it currently sits at around seven million followers. Impressive, but that’s a whopping 23 million behind her Facebook page, so it might take a while to catch up.

With her recent successes — including being crowned the richest car influencer on YouTube — it’s been one heck of a year for Supercar Blondie. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for the remaining months of 2020.