Supercar Blondie reaches insane Facebook milestone - Dexerto

Supercar Blondie reaches insane Facebook milestone

Published: 7/Oct/2020 17:05 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 17:10

by Kieran Bicknell
Supercar Blondie hits 30m Facebook followers
YouTube: Supercar Blondie

Supercar Blondie

YouTuber and presenter Supercar Blondie is one of the best-known car YouTubers out there. Now, she has smashed all previous records and broken an important Facebook milestone.

With a cool 4.65 million subscribers on her YouTube channel alone, Supercar Blondie has made a name for herself as one of YouTube’s best automotive content creators.

Earlier in 2020, SB made headlines after amassing an incredible number of Facebook views, reaching over one billion views in the month of August alone.

Now, it seems that the ‘Supercar Blondie Family’ is only set to grow even bigger, after an incredible announcement via her YouTube channel and Instagram feeds.

Supercar Blondie with McLaren Speedtail
Instagram: @Supercarblondie
Supercar Blondie has made a name for herself as one of the biggest automotive YouTubers on the planet.

Supercar Blondie hits 30 million Facebook followers

In spite of her massive following on YouTube, her biggest audience is actually on Facebook.

With her incredible viewing figures for August 2020 still at the forefront of her mind, Blondie has revealed another exciting piece of news in the development of her brand. As of October 6, 2020, she now has over 30 million followers on her Facebook page.

“Wow wow wow! If you follow me on Facebook as well, thank you! The Supercar Blondie family just grew to 30 million! Insta fam next. Much love guys; Come join us and see why we get a billion views a month!”

Clearly not content with hitting a cool 30 million Facebook followers, she states that it’s the “Insta fam next.”

Blondie still has a long way to go on her Instagram page, however, as it currently sits at around seven million followers. Impressive, but that’s a whopping 23 million behind her Facebook page, so it might take a while to catch up.

With her recent successes — including being crowned the richest car influencer on YouTube — it’s been one heck of a year for Supercar Blondie. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for the remaining months of 2020.

Future reveals insane custom Chevrolet truck

Published: 7/Oct/2020 16:00

by Kieran Bicknell
Future's new K5 Blazer
Instagram: @hre_wheels

Rapper Future has had an incredible career spanning over several decades. In that time, he’s risen through the ranks to become a household name in the rap/hip-hop genres. Now, he’s revealed the latest addition to his garage in the form of this crazy one-off Chevrolet Blazer.

Future – real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn – is an American rap artist from Atlanta, Georgia. In his time as a musician, he has amassed a number of awards and released several critically-acclaimed albums and tracks.

With a car collection including Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royces, and Bentleys, he has now revealed his latest addition.

Standing out from his collection of ‘typical’ exotic cars, Future has now taken delivery of his custom-commissioned Chevrolet K5 Blazer truck from renowned tuners RingBrothers.

Future Custom K5 Blazer
Instagram: @hre_wheels
Future commissioned the custom truck from renowned tuners RingBrothers.

Future’s new Ringbrothers Chevy K5 Blazer

This fully-restored, one-off build looks absolutely incredible and will stand out among Future’s other ‘stock’ cars. Finished in British Racing Green, this is a color that was not available from factory, and was used only for his personal build.

The exterior has been left mostly stock other than the color change, but the front headlights have been upgraded to LED units. Not only have the headlights been changed, but also the wheels – the stock items being replaced by a set of 18″ gold HRE wheels.

Inside, the car has been completely re-trimmed in brown leather, with a number of embossed logos throughout. The factory analog dials have been refreshed, but a 10″ touchscreen has been fitted to the dash. This is coupled to an uprated JL audio system – a key upgrade for a musician such as Future.

Future unveiled the truck on his Instagram:

Underneath the hood is the biggest upgrade to the car – a complete engine and transmission swap. The stock motor has been ditched for a 6.2l LS3 V8, coupled to an uprated GM automatic transmission. With 430hp on tap, Future will have plenty of fun driving this custom truck around.

RingBrothers co-owner Mike Ring is justifiably proud of the result: “We’re humbled that people continue to come to us for special projects like this.”

“We realize that our customers could get a new Ferrari or Lamborghini but choose us instead. It’s an honor we don’t take lightly, so we put our heart into each project. We’re glad Future appreciates that.”

