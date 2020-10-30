 The insane tech inside GMC's new $100,000 Hummer EV pickup - Dexerto
The insane tech inside GMC’s new $100,000 Hummer EV pickup

Published: 30/Oct/2020 16:25

by Kieran Bicknell
Doug DeMuro dwarfed by Hummer EV
YouTube: Doug DeMuro

When GM announced that the next Hummer was going to be electric, few believed them. Fast forward to 2020, and the all-new Hummer is indeed fully electric, and packed to the brim with crazy technology, as YouTuber Doug DeMuro discovered.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are all the rage at the moment. With the state of California announcing the ban of combustion-engined (petrol & diesel) cars from 2035 and the entire country of England doing the same, the race is on for manufacturers to bring EVs to the masses.

While GM’s new Hummer isn’t aimed at the masses – since it starts at $100,000 – it is a massive step for the company. It becomes even more significant when you realize precious Hummers were gas-guzzling behemoths, though this one isn’t exactly small.

Doug DeMuro with Hummer EV
YouTube: Doug DeMuro
The Hummer’s light bar at the front doubles up as both an illumination device and a charging status bar.

Doug DeMuro reviews the 2020 Hummer EV

YouTuber Doug DeMuro is no stranger to reviewing prototype vehicles, and that’s exactly what he has his hands on for his October 29 video.

While he was unable to drive the Hummer on the open road, he still got to delve deep into the interesting tech and design of the new EV.

With an all-electric range of 350 miles, the Hummer is ideal for everyday driving. Coupled with an ever-increasing EV charging network, and the possibility of an electric-only lifestyle becomes very real indeed.

Features of the 2020 Hummer EV

The light bar on the front of the Hummer is instantly recognizable, but its coolest element is initially hidden. When plugged in to charge, the light bar turns into a battery charge gauge, showing just how much charge is in the battery.

Inside, the interior is firmly rooted in 21st-century design, and represents a “big departure from anything else on the market today.” Screens adorn the cabin, with the instrument cluster and infotainment being a fully-digital affair.

The rear window of the Hummer can be lowered, while there are plenty of hidden storage compartments throughout. These are especially useful in the summer, as it allows drivers to park with the windows down, without their valuables being on show.

Not only does the back window roll down, but the entire roof comes off. Called the ‘sky view roof’ the roof comes off into four components, leaving just a roll bar and the windows.

Power for the Hummer EV comes from three electric motors, which result in mind-boggling performance. According to GM, a performance version will be coming that will hit 60mph in less than three seconds. That’s always impressive, but even more so given the size and squared-off shape of the truck.

The first ‘Edition 1’ models are all spoken for, with deliveries aiming to begin during fall 2021. With numerous other variants confirmed by GM, it will be interesting to see how widely-adopted the Hummer EV becomes.

SSC responds to backlash over ‘faked’ Tuatara 331mph record run

Published: 30/Oct/2020 10:58 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 11:00

by Kieran Bicknell
SSC Tuatara Record Innacurate
SSC North America

Following a jubilant celebration of achieving an alleged 331mph, SSC North America have been forced to admit the video for their record run is inaccurate, following backlash from numerous media outlets.

What should’ve been an epic achievement of automotive technology and driving has transformed into a nightmare for SSC North America. After their Tuatara ‘megacar’ apparently broke the world production car speed record, a number of prominent automotive media outlets and YouTubers said the video was faked.

These were not hollow, empty statements either. Even big-name YouTubers such as Shmee150 got in on the act, and presented several convincing arguments against SSC, including a number of mathematical analytics that could not be doubted.

SSC did attempt to fight back, claiming that GPS company Dewetron had ‘validated’ the run, but even this has now been cast into doubt. Following the backlash, Dewetron themselves have issued a statement saying they “did not validate any data from world record attempts or preceding tests.”

SSC Tuatara
SSC North America
According to Jerod Shelby, there were “inaccuracies” in the video shown.

SSC Tuatara record run video issues

Now, SSC CEO Jerod Shelby has explained the situation, citing a “video mix-up” as the cause of the inconsistencies. According to Shelby, the ‘wrong video’ was overlaid with the data log displays, which lead to a “variance in sync points” when media outlets had analyzed the video.

Not only that, but according to Jerod there are “two videos, each with inaccurate information” that the team “hadn’t double-checked the accuracy of the video before it was released.”

Given that this is a monumental event in the world of automotive performance, it seems strange that the quality control would not have been ultra-scrutinized before the video released on BBC’s Top Gear.

Does the SSC speed record still stand?

While the video issues have finally been addressed by SSC North America themselves, there is no word as to whether the official record attempt has been impacted.

According to Shelby, the “accuracy of the equipment and speed sensor” are both confirmed in a letter from GPS suppliers Dewetron, which was issued when they got the equipment.

The official submission to the Guinness World Records Association is also yet to be made, due to waiting on “third-party pieces of information.” Whether or not the record will be validated is still unclear.