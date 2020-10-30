The insane tech inside GMC's new $100,000 Hummer EV pickup - Dexerto

When GM announced that the next Hummer was going to be electric, few believed them. Fast forward to 2020, and the all-new Hummer is indeed fully electric, and packed to the brim with crazy technology, as YouTuber Doug DeMuro discovered.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are all the rage at the moment. With the state of California announcing the ban of combustion-engined (petrol & diesel) cars from 2035 and the entire country of England doing the same, the race is on for manufacturers to bring EVs to the masses.

While GM’s new Hummer isn’t aimed at the masses – since it starts at $100,000 – it is a massive step for the company. It becomes even more significant when you realize precious Hummers were gas-guzzling behemoths, though this one isn’t exactly small.

Doug DeMuro reviews the 2020 Hummer EV

YouTuber Doug DeMuro is no stranger to reviewing prototype vehicles, and that’s exactly what he has his hands on for his October 29 video.

While he was unable to drive the Hummer on the open road, he still got to delve deep into the interesting tech and design of the new EV.

With an all-electric range of 350 miles, the Hummer is ideal for everyday driving. Coupled with an ever-increasing EV charging network, and the possibility of an electric-only lifestyle becomes very real indeed.

Features of the 2020 Hummer EV

The light bar on the front of the Hummer is instantly recognizable, but its coolest element is initially hidden. When plugged in to charge, the light bar turns into a battery charge gauge, showing just how much charge is in the battery.

Inside, the interior is firmly rooted in 21st-century design, and represents a “big departure from anything else on the market today.” Screens adorn the cabin, with the instrument cluster and infotainment being a fully-digital affair.

The rear window of the Hummer can be lowered, while there are plenty of hidden storage compartments throughout. These are especially useful in the summer, as it allows drivers to park with the windows down, without their valuables being on show.

Not only does the back window roll down, but the entire roof comes off. Called the ‘sky view roof’ the roof comes off into four components, leaving just a roll bar and the windows.

Power for the Hummer EV comes from three electric motors, which result in mind-boggling performance. According to GM, a performance version will be coming that will hit 60mph in less than three seconds. That’s always impressive, but even more so given the size and squared-off shape of the truck.

The first ‘Edition 1’ models are all spoken for, with deliveries aiming to begin during fall 2021. With numerous other variants confirmed by GM, it will be interesting to see how widely-adopted the Hummer EV becomes.