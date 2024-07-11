YouTube duo’s new channel hits 1.3M subs just two weeks after leaving Donut Media

Car YouTubers Zach Jobe and Jeremiah Burton made the decision to leave Donut Media in June 2024, and it’s clearly paid off, as their new channel ‘BigTime’ has gained nearly 1.3M subscribers in just two weeks.

Launched in 2015, Donut Media has amassed almost 9M subscribers, with millions more supporters across other social media platforms.

They gained notoriety by posting different types of content where they focused on building cars, but more recently have switched to uploading reaction clips and even released a Jeopardy-style car trivia video in June.

Zach and Jeremiah were longtime employees of legacy car content brand Donut Media, but decided to leave the company in June 2024 to start their own independent channel, ‘BigTime.’

The duo detailed their reasoning behind leaving the group in their first video on their channel, explaining they felt that they couldn’t do what they wanted after Donut Media was purchased by a different company.

Fans quickly rallied behind Zach and Jeremiah’s choice to leave Donut Media and helped grow the YouTube channel to nearly 1.3M subscribers in just two weeks after the initial video was uploaded.

“You two are the biggest reason I kept watching Donut after ‘Up to Speed’ stopped,” one user said.

Another said: “Love how in just two weeks, you guys have 1.25 million subs. Shows that we watched Donut just for you two.”

“You guys were the only reason I watched Donut. Happy to see you guys doing your own thing. Best of luck to you,” a third commented.

That’s not all; the initial video from BigTime has gained nearly 5M views in total, which is nothing short of jaw-dropping for a brand-new account.

Jobe and Burton quickly began releasing content where they work on cars and have uploaded two massive videos for fans to enjoy since the launch of the channel.

Those videos quickly took off as well, with both of them having right around two million views each.

