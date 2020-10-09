 Supercar Blondie mindblown by "insane" amphibious truck - Dexerto
Logo
Cars

Supercar Blondie mindblown by “insane” amphibious truck

Published: 9/Oct/2020 11:33

by Kieran Bicknell
Supercar Blondie drives amphibious 8x8 truck
YouTube: Supercar Blondie

Share

Supercar Blondie

As one of YouTube’s leading car content creators, Supercar Blondie gets to experience some of the craziest vehicles on the planet. Sometimes, a vehicle is just too much for her, though; as was the case with this incredible Russian Amphibious 8×8 truck.

With everything going on in the world at the moment, doomsday preppers are in full-on panic mode. Thankfully, YouTuber Supercar Blondie has found them the perfect go-anywhere, do-anything vehicle.

Advertisement

Dubbed the Avtoros ‘Shaman’ this gigantic truck is completely amphibious, so you can drive it on land or in water, and is custom-built by a team of Russian engineers. All eight wheels are driven, and can be controlled via the incredibly complex instrument panel in the cabin.

The Shaman has the capacity to carry up to eight people, and features a central driving position akin to that of the McLaren F1. Performance doesn’t quite match the aforementioned supercar though, being powered by a 4-cylinder diesel engine.

Advertisement
Shaman 8x8 truck Supercar Blondie
YouTube: Supercar Blondie
The Shaman is fully amphibious, and can float thanks to its oversized tires.

Supercar Blondie drives the Avtoros Shaman 8×8

Blondie is quick to use her trademark “that’s crazy” statement, but in this case, it was definitely worthy of the phrase. The Shaman is unlike anything ever seen before on her channel, and she is clearly smitten with it.

Despite its exaggerated appearance making it look like it came straight from a Fast & Furious movie, she said the Shaman was “very normal” to drive.

One of the unique abilities of the Shaman is its ability to ‘crab’ steer, and traverse surfaces sideways. SB tried out this feature first with her whole team in the truck, and it seemed to go down a storm. With plenty of laughter, the team all agreed that it was truly “crazy.”

Advertisement

Despite prices starting at $200,000 for a basic Shaman, given its incredible abilities, its “money well spent” according to Blondie. The team clearly enjoyed their time in the truck, with Supercar Kate (Blondie’s sister) asking “shall we combine all our salaries and get one?”

On the water, the Shaman floats thanks to its giant tires acting as a buoyancy aid. They can then propel the truck by ‘driving’ in the water. Alternatively, it can be fitted with an outboard propeller unit, as demonstrated in the video.

Blondie clearly enjoyed her time behind the wheel of this behemoth. However, with only a handful in existence, it’s unlikely we’ll see a Shaman 8×8 join the channel any time soon.

Advertisement
Cars

Top Gear’s Chris Harris slams “stupid” $625k Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Published: 8/Oct/2020 14:56 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 14:57

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: Top Gear

Share

As presenter of BBC’s Top Gear, Chris Harris is living out his boyhood dream. Inevitably, once in a while a supercar is going to come along that really gets his back up, and it seems the brand new Ferrari SF90 Stradale has done exactly that.

Harris hasn’t always been a household TV name. Prior to joining Top Gear in 2016, Harris presented his own series on YouTube, along with writing for the likes of Autocar and Evo magazine in England.

Advertisement

After a famous falling-out with Ferrari back in 2011 (which saw him banned from reviewing their cars for two years) it seems Harris is still on good terms with the Italian brand, but that may be about to change.

Unfortunately for Ferrari, Chris Harris is definitely not a fan of the new SF90 Stradale hybrid, not even in the top-range ‘Assetto Fiorano’ trim. Costing a whopping $625,000 without options, the SF90 represents a new direction for Ferrari. Sadly, it seems that it’s not a good direction, at least according to Harris.

Advertisement
Chris Harris with Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano
YouTube: Top Gear
Harris was not a fan of Ferrari’s new flagship hybrid supercar, the SF90 Stradale.

Chris Harris reviews the Ferrari SF90 Stradale

He believes that supercar manufacturers are going down a “rabbit hole of performance,” chasing ever-decreasing 0-60 times and fighting for the fastest lap times possible. The SF90 seems to fall firmly into this category for Harris, and he wasted no time tearing into the apex supercar.

“The thing is undeniably impressive” he admitted when asked about his opinion on the car, but that’s about as much praise as he had. “It’s a vehicle you find yourself admiring rather than lusting after, it trades in applying forces to the body of the driver, that’s really it.”

The complexity of the SF90 is a big issue, as is the brutal performance. “It’s so fast, you don’t have time to understand what’s going on… it’s stupid” said Chris. He does admit that the characteristics of the car are “sensational” but they sadly don’t make up for its pitfalls.

Advertisement

Practicality is a big concern too, as the location of the SF90’s electric motors in the front means that it can’t carry luggage. This transforms it from a car into a “toy” according to Harris, as there’s no practicality to it whatsoever.

The SF90 is “nearly as quick as a LaFerrari”

While Ferraris are often lauded as the prettiest cars on the road, even styling can’t save the SF90. In his words, Chris said “it looks like it was styled by a computer, rather than some Italian bloke with a pencil… It’s lacking emotion.”

Summing up, Chris says despite the fact the SF90 is “nearly as quick as a LaFerrari” its stablemate, the F8 Tributo, is far better.

Advertisement

“Give me 500hp, 950kg, a manual gearbox, and maybe a little bit of electricity to get through town quietly and start-up quietly in front of my neighbors; Give me that, and that’s the car I want.”

Whether his harsh words will lead to another falling out with Ferrari is uncertain, but with many praising his honesty, it’s unlikely Harris is going to change any time soon.

Advertisement