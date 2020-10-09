Supercar Blondie mindblown by "insane" amphibious truck - Dexerto

As one of YouTube’s leading car content creators, Supercar Blondie gets to experience some of the craziest vehicles on the planet. Sometimes, a vehicle is just too much for her, though; as was the case with this incredible Russian Amphibious 8×8 truck.

With everything going on in the world at the moment, doomsday preppers are in full-on panic mode. Thankfully, YouTuber Supercar Blondie has found them the perfect go-anywhere, do-anything vehicle.

Advertisement

Dubbed the Avtoros ‘Shaman’ this gigantic truck is completely amphibious, so you can drive it on land or in water, and is custom-built by a team of Russian engineers. All eight wheels are driven, and can be controlled via the incredibly complex instrument panel in the cabin.

The Shaman has the capacity to carry up to eight people, and features a central driving position akin to that of the McLaren F1. Performance doesn’t quite match the aforementioned supercar though, being powered by a 4-cylinder diesel engine.

Advertisement

Supercar Blondie drives the Avtoros Shaman 8×8

Blondie is quick to use her trademark “that’s crazy” statement, but in this case, it was definitely worthy of the phrase. The Shaman is unlike anything ever seen before on her channel, and she is clearly smitten with it.

Despite its exaggerated appearance making it look like it came straight from a Fast & Furious movie, she said the Shaman was “very normal” to drive.

One of the unique abilities of the Shaman is its ability to ‘crab’ steer, and traverse surfaces sideways. SB tried out this feature first with her whole team in the truck, and it seemed to go down a storm. With plenty of laughter, the team all agreed that it was truly “crazy.”

Advertisement

Despite prices starting at $200,000 for a basic Shaman, given its incredible abilities, its “money well spent” according to Blondie. The team clearly enjoyed their time in the truck, with Supercar Kate (Blondie’s sister) asking “shall we combine all our salaries and get one?”

On the water, the Shaman floats thanks to its giant tires acting as a buoyancy aid. They can then propel the truck by ‘driving’ in the water. Alternatively, it can be fitted with an outboard propeller unit, as demonstrated in the video.

Read more: Supercar Blondie reaches insane Facebook milestone

Blondie clearly enjoyed her time behind the wheel of this behemoth. However, with only a handful in existence, it’s unlikely we’ll see a Shaman 8×8 join the channel any time soon.