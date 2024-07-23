How to get the Tesla Cybertruck for free in Fortnite

Tesla’s Cybertruck has landed in Fortnite with update 30.30 and it’s available for free in the game. Here’s how you can get it before it’s too late.

Fortnite has released the 30.30 update that brings the Cybertruck vehicle into the game after epic announce the truck in a July 22 teaser. Since then players have been wondering about the price of the vehicle and its functionalities in Battle Royale gameplay.

The vehicle has arrived in Fortnite as a cosmetic skin for the existing SUVs that players can find on the map. If you’re also looking to get your hands on a Tesla Cybertruck for free in Fortnite, here’s how you can do that easily.

How to get the free Cybertruck in Fortnite

You can get the Cybertruck for free by completing at least nine Summer Road Trip Quests in Fortnite. The event runs from July 23 at 9 AM ET till v30.40 on August 6.

Every day from July 23 to July 31, a new Summer Road Trip Quest will unlock for you and your party to complete. You have until August 6 to complete all nine Quests, so don’t fret if you miss the first few days.

The Quests will alternate between:

Earning a certain amount of XP (solo or with your party) in creator-made islands.

Earning a certain amount of XP with your party in Fortnite Battle Royale (includes normal BR, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Reload), LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or Fortnite Festival.

The Tesla Cybertruck Bundle includes:

Tesla Cybertruck Car Body (equip it as an SUV)

(equip it as an SUV) CyberCamo Cybertruck Decal

Matte Black Cybertruck Decal

Stainless Steel Cybertruck Decal

OMG Cybertruck Decal

Cyber Wheels

Everything in the Tesla Cybertruck Bundle, including the Beast Mode Boost, is cross-game compatible with Rocket League. You can also get the bundle and boost from Rocket League’s Summer Road Trip.

Additionally, you can complete the Summer Road Trip in Fortnite or Rocket League to get the exclusive Baja Off-Road Decal for your Cybertruck.

The Tesla Cybertruck Bundle and Beast Mode Boost are not limited to Fortnite Summer Road Trip or Rocket League Summer Road Trip, as they will be available in the Fortnite Shop beginning August 6 with v30.40.

The Baja Off-Road Decal, however, is limited to Fortnite Summer Road Trip and Rocket League Summer Road Trip.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the free Cybertruck in Fortnite. Check out the new Pirates of the Caribbean pass and related quests to grab even more free rewards while they’re available.