 Shmee150 reveals ridiculous cost of insuring his Ford GT - Dexerto
Logo
Cars

Shmee150 reveals ridiculous cost of insuring his Ford GT

Published: 14/Oct/2020 16:47

by Kieran Bicknell
Shmee150 Ford GT costs
YouTube: Shmee150

Share

YouTuber and supercar collector extraordinaire Shmee150 is known for his incredible garage of exotic cars. In his October 13 video, he reveals some surprising news about the cost of living with his Ford GT supercar.

The Ford GT cost around $500,000 when new, so you’d be forgiven for thinking that the day-to-day maintenance costs would be astronomical too. According to owner Tim (Shmee150) however, they aren’t quite as bad as you expect.

Advertisement

Given that the GT is build by Ford, its hardly surprising that it is often referred to as a ‘blue-collar supercar.’

Though, with its purchase price of half a million dollars, it’s hardly cheap.

Advertisement
Shmee 150s Ford GT
YouTube: Shmee150
The Ford GT requires servicing annually, or every 5000 miles.

Being produced by Ford does have its advantages though, as Shmee explains in his video. Supercar ownership costs “vary hugely from one car to the next” according to Tim, and the GT is no exception.

Servicing for the Ford GT is on a very strict schedule of once per year or every 5000 miles. This means that drivers that make use of their GTs risk paying for several services each year, though thankfully the costs are impressively low.

Thanks to being a Ford product, servicing can be done at Ford dealerships rather than requiring specialist garages. Costing “around 500 bucks” per go, it’s a stark contrast to many supercars such as Ferraris and Porsches that run into four-figure prices for each service.

Advertisement

The Ford GT also comes with an impressive three-year warranty package, and can have a majority of its minor work done at Ford dealerships as per its servicing requirements. This saves on shipping the car to-and-from specialists, which in itself is a costly part of typical supercar ownership.

Clip starts at 3:00

As Shmee says, for day-to-day life with the GT “there isn’t actually that much to worry about… because it’s a Ford. Most things [consumables] are quite reasonable.”

Unfortunately, that’s where the cheap ownership of the GT ends. Due to the incredible performance capabilities of the car, specific Michelin tires are required which came at a “heavier price” than Shmee expected.

Advertisement

Insurance is a big kicker too. Tim admits that this is “by far the biggest cost for the car.” In his first year, he paid a staggering £10,000 ($13,000) for insurance on the GT. The second year wasn’t much better, coming down by £2000 to £8000/year ($10,400.)

So while day-to-day life with the Ford GT is probably much cheaper than many would expect, just getting it insured to drive on the roads costs a monumental amount; At least servicing is cheap!

Advertisement
Cars

Freddie Flintoff reveals unusual favorite car

Published: 14/Oct/2020 15:41

by Kieran Bicknell
Freddie Flintoff car collection
Instagram: @aflintoff11

Share

Freddie Flintoff is a former professional cricket player and current host of BBC’s Top Gear. Now in his third series as presenter, Flintoff has revealed the best cars he’s ever owned throughout his career.

When the BBC announced Freddie Flintoff as one of the new presenters for Top Gear back in 2019, it was a decision that not many had seen coming. Famous for his past life as a professional cricketer and his witty humor, Freddie seemed an unlikely choice to present the motoring show.

Advertisement

Since then, he’s settled into the role fantastically, and along with Paddy and Chris, brings his own brand of humor to the show. It also turns out that Freddie is a big petrolhead at heart too, which he revealed in an interview with CarBuzz.

Freddie Flintoff Top Gear presenter
YouTube: Top Gear
Freddie is now in his third season as co-host of BBC’s Top Gear.

Freddie Flintoff’s car history

“I love driving that car” admitted Freddie when asked about his Chevrolet Camaro Z/28. Purchased from co-host Chris Harris, Flintoff admits it gets a lot of attention “because of how loud it is” when driven around England.

Advertisement

The Camaro isn’t the only exciting car that he has ever owned, and it turns out his ‘back catalog’ of cars reads like a typical celebrity petrolhead’s garage.

Discounting the aforementioned Camaro, Freddie has owned a number of noteworthy cars. Given that his first car was a Porsche Boxster, he started off on a strong footing. With a Porsche as the first car he owned, his collection went from strength-to-strength as his career progressed.

BMWs, Porsches, and Ferraris all feature in Flintoff’s history. One notable inclusion was an E39 BMW M5 which he said was “one of his favorites.” He clearly loved the old M5, as he went out and bought a new version as well.

Advertisement

Freddie has been attempting some ridiculous stunts while on Top Gear, including attempting to take a Jaguar XJ220 to 200mph:

Porsche was bound to make another appearance since his first car was from the German marque, and it came in the form of a 997-generation Porsche 911 Turbo. Hailed as one of the best ‘everyday’ supercars, there aren’t many petrolheads that haven’t owned a 911 at some stage of their life.

Other supercars that he has owned include a Ferrari 612 Scaglietti, a Ferrari 458, and a Lamborghini Murcielago. For luxury driving duties, Freddie owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, which he’s admitted he “looks a bit dodgy” while driving.

So, with all of the incredible cars he’s owned, which was his favorite? A humble Ford Mustang convertible, which he owned back when he lived in Dubai! Clearly, a flashy badge isn’t everything for Freddie.

Advertisement