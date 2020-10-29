 The Weeknd's incredible $3m Car Collection: McLaren, Lambo, AMG
The Weeknd’s $3m car collection is fitting for a music icon

Published: 29/Oct/2020 16:59

by Kieran Bicknell
The Weeknd Car Collection
YouTube: The Weeknd

The Weeknd is one of the standout musicians of this generation, with several number-one hits. It turns out true to his music, he loves fast cars, and his car collection is enough to make anyone jealous.

One of the standout lines from Abel Makkonen ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye’s number-one single ‘Starboy’ is “we don’t pray for love, we just pray for cars.” It seems that the Weeknd got what he was asking for, as his garage reads like an A-list gathering of exotic cars.

From supercars to luxury vehicles, the Weeknd’s car collection is certainly one to be jealous of; We’ve picked out some of the highlights for you to enjoy.

The Weeknd McLaren P1
YouTube: The Weeknd
It turns out his P1 is cleaner than your church shoes.

The Weeknd’s supercar collection

Many fans wondered if the McLaren P1 he sings about in Starboy is his. Well, it turns out he does indeed own the orange McLaren P1 seen in the video. This $1.2 million, 903hp hypercar forms part of the ‘holy trinity’ of hypercars, along with the Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918.

Clearly, the P1 is Abel’s favorite of the trio, as it found a place inside his incredible custom-built, mirror-floored garage.

Alongside his P1, he also owns another outlandish supercar – a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. This extravagant Lamborghini packs 690hp from its naturally-aspirated V12 engine. Costing over $517,000 the SVJ is one of the most extreme road-going Lamborghinis ever made.

The Weeknd Driving
YouTube: The Weeknd
Clearly The Weeknd is a big fan of his cars, as he references them often in his music.

Abel Tesfaye’s exotic cars

As well as his enviable garage of supercars, The Weeknd also has a number of luxurious ‘exotic’ vehicles to complement his brash, visceral performance car collection.

One particular highlight is his Bentley Mulsanne. This ultra-plush ride is equally suited to driving and being driven in. Costing just over $300,000, it is likely that The Weeknd’s Mulsanne is blue, judging by the line “I’m in the blue Mulsanne bumping New Edition” in the song Starboy.

Alongside the Bentley, he also reportedly owns an AMG G63. A typical celebrity’s car, the G63 blends off-road performance with incredible power from its twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 577hp.

He also apparently has a love for the more ‘retro’ things in life too, as Abel reportedly owns a classic 1980’s Porsche 911. While exact details on this car aren’t clear, there’s no doubt it looks stunning sat next to his modern collection.

While his collection isn’t the biggest, nor the most expensive at around the $3m mark, it’s fair to say anyone would be envious. He clearly loves his cars, as he sings about them often enough!

Forza

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn update: Zenvo TSR, challenges, Forzathon

Published: 29/Oct/2020 15:30 Updated: 29/Oct/2020 15:34

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn Update

Forza Horizon

Series 28 of Forza Horizon 4 has proven to be quite a lucrative update, with plenty of new cars and even new features on offer. With October 29 bringing about the move to autumn, players have a chance to get their hands on some legendary vehicles and more.

Forza Horizon 4 is still a firm fan favorite in spite of its age, with plenty of new vehicles and challenges available each week. For Series 28 autumn season, the legendary Zenvo TSR-S and Volkswagen I.D. R have taken their place as ‘star’ prizes for playlist completion.

Not only are there two legendary cars up for grabs, but a whole host of other rare, hard-to-find cars are available through the challenge playlist. There are also the usual super wheelspins up for grabs, along with a legendary piece of apparel too.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn cars

Fans of hard-to-find cars will be very happy to see two ‘hero’ cars as the playlist completion bonuses for the autumn season of series 28.

While neither of the cars are completely new to the game in the way the GMC Syclone was for Summer, both of the vehicles up for grabs are extremely hard to get in-game, and disappear almost instantly from the auction house.

Autumn season completion bonus cars

Completion percentage Car name Car rarity / traits
50% season completion Zenvo TSR-S Legendary, hard-to-find
80% season completion #94 Volkswagen I.D. R Legendary, hard-to-find

Autumn season challenge cars

Event name Event type Car reward Car rarity / traits
Getting Gnarly The Trial 1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE Common, hard-to-find
Autumn Games Seasonal playground 1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396 Forza Edition Forza Edition, wheelspin car
Hyperspace Express Season event 2018 Italdesign Zerouno Epic, hard-to-find
One Of Us Season event 1974 Toyota Corolla SR5 Rare, hard-to-find
Forza Horizon 4 Autumn DriveSeries 28 Autumn season has plenty of cars and prizes on offer.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 seasonal events – rewards

Autumn also brings several new and exclusive events for Forza Horizon 4 players. Along with the cars above, there are also several other prizes on offer.

Event name Event type Reward
#MiniMountain Photo challenge Super Wheelspin
Forest Sprite Showcase remix Super Wheelspin
Sylvan Hollow Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed trap) Super Wheelspin
Reservoir Ridge Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger sign) Super Wheelspin
The Orchards Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone) Super Wheelspin
Tourist Trap Season event [Legendary] Classic race helmet

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn Forzathon

Forzathon for the autumn season is centered around the theme “Executive Saloons” and features a number of challenges for drivers of either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4 saloons.

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn RS4Series 28 Autumn Forzathon revolves around the 2006 Audi RS4 and the 2005 BMW M3.

Series 28 Autumn weekly challenges

Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Weekly challenge name Challenge requirements
Chapter 1 – Executive Saloons Own and drive either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4.
Chapter 2 – A Step Ahead Earn a total of 12 stars from Speed Traps in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4
Chapter 3 – Track Day Win three Road Series events in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4
Chapter 4 – Impressive Performance Earn drift or pass skills to collect 3 Showoff Skill combos in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4.

Series 28 autumn daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Daily Challenge Name Challenge Requirements
#1 Stars And Garters Earn 1 star or better at any Speed Trap
#2 Slick Performance Win a Road Circuit event
#3 Gotta Go Fast Earn 3 Speed Skills
#4 Go-Faster Stripes Earn 1 Ultimate Speed Skill
#5 Get Rekt Earn 1 Wreckage Skill
#6 Eye of the Storm Earn 3 Great Drafting Skills
#7 Massive Damage Earn 2 Awesome Wreckage Skills

Series 28 Autumn Festival Playlist rewards

The Autumn season of Series 28 also sees the first time a Backstage Pass is offered as a prize.

Festival Playlist Completion Reward
50% Horizon Backstage Pass
80% Toyota Trueno (AE86)

Series 28 Autumn Forzathon Shop

For series 28 Autumn season, there are a number of items up for grabs in the Forzathon shop. Here, you can get rare, sought-after items in return for Forzathon points.

Forzathon Shop Item Price (Forzathon Points)
2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera (Epic car) 600fp
1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Forza Edition (Forza) 350fp
Super Wheelspin 150fp
Pumpkin Hat (Legendary clothing) 75fp
Skeleton Morph Suit (Legendary clothing) 75fp
Wheelspin 40fp