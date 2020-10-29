The Weeknd's incredible $3m Car Collection: McLaren, Lambo, AMG

The Weeknd is one of the standout musicians of this generation, with several number-one hits. It turns out true to his music, he loves fast cars, and his car collection is enough to make anyone jealous.

One of the standout lines from Abel Makkonen ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye’s number-one single ‘Starboy’ is “we don’t pray for love, we just pray for cars.” It seems that the Weeknd got what he was asking for, as his garage reads like an A-list gathering of exotic cars.

From supercars to luxury vehicles, the Weeknd’s car collection is certainly one to be jealous of; We’ve picked out some of the highlights for you to enjoy.

The Weeknd’s supercar collection

Many fans wondered if the McLaren P1 he sings about in Starboy is his. Well, it turns out he does indeed own the orange McLaren P1 seen in the video. This $1.2 million, 903hp hypercar forms part of the ‘holy trinity’ of hypercars, along with the Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918.

Clearly, the P1 is Abel’s favorite of the trio, as it found a place inside his incredible custom-built, mirror-floored garage.

Alongside his P1, he also owns another outlandish supercar – a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. This extravagant Lamborghini packs 690hp from its naturally-aspirated V12 engine. Costing over $517,000 the SVJ is one of the most extreme road-going Lamborghinis ever made.

Abel Tesfaye’s exotic cars

As well as his enviable garage of supercars, The Weeknd also has a number of luxurious ‘exotic’ vehicles to complement his brash, visceral performance car collection.

One particular highlight is his Bentley Mulsanne. This ultra-plush ride is equally suited to driving and being driven in. Costing just over $300,000, it is likely that The Weeknd’s Mulsanne is blue, judging by the line “I’m in the blue Mulsanne bumping New Edition” in the song Starboy.

Alongside the Bentley, he also reportedly owns an AMG G63. A typical celebrity’s car, the G63 blends off-road performance with incredible power from its twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 577hp.

He also apparently has a love for the more ‘retro’ things in life too, as Abel reportedly owns a classic 1980’s Porsche 911. While exact details on this car aren’t clear, there’s no doubt it looks stunning sat next to his modern collection.

While his collection isn’t the biggest, nor the most expensive at around the $3m mark, it’s fair to say anyone would be envious. He clearly loves his cars, as he sings about them often enough!