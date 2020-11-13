 Marshmello’s 6x6 $500k custom truck destroyed during dramatic police chase - Dexerto
Marshmello’s 6×6 $500k custom truck destroyed during dramatic police chase

Published: 13/Nov/2020 16:59

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: ABC7

Marshmello

Being a big-time DJ and producer has its perks, such as being able to own incredible cars. Unfortunately, these cars also attract lots of attention, and not always the good kind. DJ Marshmello discovered this the hard way earlier in 2020.

When the story broke of a massive custom, $500,000 Ford F-550 6×6 being involved in a police chase around Los Angeles, many were quick to quip “that’s the most LA thing I’ve ever seen.”

However, this was no ‘ordinary’ 6×6. The truck in fact belonged to famous DJ Marshmello, real name Christopher Comstock. The vehicle was dropped off at a dealership for servicing by his manager and was then stolen by the joyrider.

Marshmello mask
YouTube: Marshmello
Marshmello is known for his iconic mask.

Marshmello’s 6×6 stolen

The less-than-inconspicuous truck managed to evade detection for a number of hours, as the opportunist thief explored LA from behind the wheel. When the police caught up, however, a dramatic and televised chase ensued.

Surprisingly, the driver had managed to get from the dealership in Van Nuys to the Malibu area before they were picked up by police.

The ensuing chase lasted for over 30-minutes, taking in the 101 freeway, San Fernando Valley, and numerous residential areas before coming to a screeching halt.

In the end, the driver surrendered after the 30-minute chase, when he misjudged the exit of a Taco Bell parking lot, and crashed into a lamp post. Given that he managed to avoid both a failed PIT maneuver and keep the cops at bay for over half an hour, it is surprising that the chase would end in such an anti-climatic way.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the collision. The truck may not have fared so well, however. Given that it was custom-built by renowned tuners Diesel Brothers, it is unlikely that it will be an easy insurance repair.

The joyrider turned himself in peacefully at the end of the chase, and now faces charges of Grand Theft Auto and a felony for evading police.

While there has not been any official comment from Marshmello himself, with such a successful career, it wouldn’t take much for the DJ to buy himself another truck.

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!