 Jeremy Clarkson's impressive car collection is a petrolhead's dream - Dexerto
Jeremy Clarkson’s impressive car collection is a petrolhead’s dream

Published: 23/Nov/2020 14:34

by Kieran Bicknell
Jeremy Clarkson Cars
YouTube: Jeremy Clarkson Fan Channel

Petrolheads around the world will recognize the name Jeremy Clarkson. Once part of BBC’s Top Gear and now the host of the legendary Amazon Prime show The Grand Tour alongside May and Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson naturally owns quite a sizable car collection, along with a few surprises.

Jeremy Clarkson will go down in history as one of the biggest personalities that any car-based TV show will ever be linked to. Naturally, his years at the helm of various car shows, along with his history in journalism, has led him to owning an impressive collection of cars.

It’s not just cars in Jeremy’s garage, though. Having taken on his farm during 2019, he also owns a number of unusual machines, including a rather strange Lamborghini. Here are our highlights from Clarkson’s incredible collection.

Ford GT Clarkson
YouTube: Seb Delanney
Clarkson loved his Ford GT, but annoying electrical issues resulted in him returning the car to Ford.

Jeremy Clarkson’s supercars

Of course, Clarkson has a number of performance cars and supercars in his car collection. One of the most famous cars in his collection was the Ford GT, which he actually sent back to Ford after a well-documented issue with the alarm.

He also has a well-known love affair with AMG’s products. His first was an SL55 AMG roadster, though it wasn’t to be his last. Clarkson has also owned a number of other AMG-badged cars, including a CLK63 Black Series.

Given his history around supercars, Clarkson has owned more than most people would ever dream of having. These include, but are not limited to:

  • Ferrari 355 GTS
  • Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 AMG Roadster
  • Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK63 Black Series
  • Aston Martin Virage
  • Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder
  • McLaren 675LT
  • Ford GT
  • Lotus Elise 111S

Classic Cars in Jeremy Clarkson’s collection

Jeremy Clarkson The Excellent
Instagram: @jeremyclarkson
The Excellent is a custom Mercedes SL Roadster

It’s not just the latest-and-greatest cars that are in Jeremy’s collection. There are also a number of classic cars in his fleet, including one of the most iconic BMWs ever made, as well as some vehicles from his time on Top Gear and The Grand Tour.

The most unusual car in Clarkson’s collection is undoubtedly ‘The Excellent.’ Created as part of a challenge on The Grand Tour, it is a lifted Mercedes SL convertible mated to a Land Rover chassis.

Alongside ‘The Excellent’ he also owns the gorgeous Alfa Romeo GTV6 that featured on the Scottish special episode during Season 2. He even knew that he’d own it after filming, saying during the show “generally when we finish these jobs these cars end up, I don’t know where. But I know where this will end up; At my house.”

CSL Batmobile
YouTube: Car Throttle
The most iconic classic in Clarkson’s collection is the BMW 3.0 CSL.

Finally, the standout car from the collection is one of the most iconic BMW’s ever designed – the 3.0l CSL. Nicknamed ‘the Batmobile’ due to its massive rear wing, the CSL is the first true performance BMW, and is an appreciating classic.

While he doesn’t own all of them anymore, the full list of classics that Jeremy is known to own is impressive:

  • BMW 3.0l CSL
  • Alfa Romeo GTV6
  • Mercedes SL ‘The Excellent’
  • Ford Escort Cosworth RS
  • Mercedes-Benz 600 Grosser Limousine
  • VW Golf GTI
  • VW Scirocco

The weirdest car in Clarkson’s collection

While his crazy Grand Tour creations are certainly odd, most people wouldn’t expect Clarkson to own a certain Lamborghini. In this case, it’s a tractor for use on his farm – how very un-clarkson!

Entertainment

TikToker Tayler Holder unveils dazzling “dream car” Lamborghini Huracan

Published: 21/Nov/2020 19:39

by Charlotte Colombo
tayler shows off car
Instagram: Tayler Holder

Tayler Holder TikTok

TikToker Tayler Holder is clearly enjoying the fruits of his labor, as he unveiled his brand new Lamborghini to fans and photographers during an outing to BOA Steakhouse.

As a former member of the Hype House, Holder has a huge and devoted fanbase. He boasts 5.6 million Instagram followers and 17 million on TikTok which includes snapshots into his life, relatable content as well as collaborations with the platform’s other stars, like Bryce Hall.

In a recent trip to BOA Steakhouse in LA, Holder caught up with reporters from The Hollywood Fix, where he excitedly told them that he “bought a new car today, so today is a good day”.

As the reporter speculated what kind of car Holder bought, he smoothly pointed out the white Lamborghini parked outside, which led to the reporter reacting with disbelief: “That’s not your car, Taylor!” before congratulating him.

Topic starts at 0:04

The vehicle is a Lamborghini Huracan, which boasts specifications like a 5.2 L V10 engine and a maximum speed of 201.3-201.9 mph. With the car’s retail price starting at over $240,000, it is clear that Holder is truly living the high life with his new purchase!

When asked about the purchase, the TikTok star said that it was a “long process”, admitting that the white Lambo was his “dream car”.

tayler lambo
YouTube: The Hollywood Fix
The sports car can reach a speed of over 200mph.

Indeed, a tweet from 2017 – which was posted before he achieved fame and fortune as an influencer – demonstrates that this statement is no exaggeration, as he posted several photos of a white Lamborghini while calling it his “dream car”.

Holder has been enjoying a lot of success in his life recently; not only is his social media presence stronger than ever, he also recently announced to fans that he was in a relationship with Charly Jordan, fellow TikToker and member of content house Clubhouse BH.

Since then, they’ve been making cute content together and have been appearing regularly on each other’s social media channels.

tayler charley
Instagram: Tayler Holder
Holder recently announced that he was in a relationship with Charley Jordan.

And now TikTok’s newest power couple gets to ride around in one of the nicest sports cars in the world.

Congratulations, Tayler!