Jeremy Clarkson's impressive car collection is a petrolhead's dream - Dexerto

Petrolheads around the world will recognize the name Jeremy Clarkson. Once part of BBC’s Top Gear and now the host of the legendary Amazon Prime show The Grand Tour alongside May and Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson naturally owns quite a sizable car collection, along with a few surprises.

Jeremy Clarkson will go down in history as one of the biggest personalities that any car-based TV show will ever be linked to. Naturally, his years at the helm of various car shows, along with his history in journalism, has led him to owning an impressive collection of cars.

It’s not just cars in Jeremy’s garage, though. Having taken on his farm during 2019, he also owns a number of unusual machines, including a rather strange Lamborghini. Here are our highlights from Clarkson’s incredible collection.

Jeremy Clarkson’s supercars

Of course, Clarkson has a number of performance cars and supercars in his car collection. One of the most famous cars in his collection was the Ford GT, which he actually sent back to Ford after a well-documented issue with the alarm.

He also has a well-known love affair with AMG’s products. His first was an SL55 AMG roadster, though it wasn’t to be his last. Clarkson has also owned a number of other AMG-badged cars, including a CLK63 Black Series.

Given his history around supercars, Clarkson has owned more than most people would ever dream of having. These include, but are not limited to:

Ferrari 355 GTS

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 AMG Roadster

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK63 Black Series

Aston Martin Virage

Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

McLaren 675LT

Ford GT

Lotus Elise 111S

Classic Cars in Jeremy Clarkson’s collection

It’s not just the latest-and-greatest cars that are in Jeremy’s collection. There are also a number of classic cars in his fleet, including one of the most iconic BMWs ever made, as well as some vehicles from his time on Top Gear and The Grand Tour.

The most unusual car in Clarkson’s collection is undoubtedly ‘The Excellent.’ Created as part of a challenge on The Grand Tour, it is a lifted Mercedes SL convertible mated to a Land Rover chassis.

Alongside ‘The Excellent’ he also owns the gorgeous Alfa Romeo GTV6 that featured on the Scottish special episode during Season 2. He even knew that he’d own it after filming, saying during the show “generally when we finish these jobs these cars end up, I don’t know where. But I know where this will end up; At my house.”

Finally, the standout car from the collection is one of the most iconic BMW’s ever designed – the 3.0l CSL. Nicknamed ‘the Batmobile’ due to its massive rear wing, the CSL is the first true performance BMW, and is an appreciating classic.

While he doesn’t own all of them anymore, the full list of classics that Jeremy is known to own is impressive:

BMW 3.0l CSL

Alfa Romeo GTV6

Mercedes SL ‘The Excellent’

Ford Escort Cosworth RS

Mercedes-Benz 600 Grosser Limousine

VW Golf GTI

VW Scirocco

The weirdest car in Clarkson’s collection

While his crazy Grand Tour creations are certainly odd, most people wouldn’t expect Clarkson to own a certain Lamborghini. In this case, it’s a tractor for use on his farm – how very un-clarkson!