 Kevin Hart's awesome car collection has a retro twist - Dexerto
Kevin Hart’s awesome car collection has a retro twist

Published: 16/Nov/2020 16:26

by Kieran Bicknell
Kevin Hart Bronco
Instagram: @kevinhart4real

Known as the ‘hardest working man in Hollywood’ comedian, actor, and entrepreneur Kevin Hart also has one of the coolest car collections in Hollywood. From classic American muscle to brand-new supercars, Hart’s collection is mightily impressive. Here are our highlights.

From his stand-up comedy specials on Netflix to starring in blockbuster films such as Jumanji! Kevin Hart certainly has his hand in many projects. Not content with his on-screen career, Hart is also an investor, entrepreneur, and media company owner, ensuring he is constantly busy regardless of what day of the week it is.

Thankfully, working so hard pays off, and Kevin has access to one of the best car collections in Hollywood. From classic muscle cars to Ferraris and AMGs, there’s something for every petrolhead in Hart’s impressive garage.

Kevin Hart Ferrari
Instagram: @kevinhart4real
Kevin has no less than three Ferraris in his collection.

Kevin Hart’s supercar collection

Hart is clearly a big fan of supercars, as he has a number of them in his collection. Ferrari features heavily, with not one but two Ferrari 488 GTBs in his garage. With one in red and one that’s black with red accents, he can mix it up depending on his mood. Not only does he have a 488 GTB, but also a 458 Spyder to enjoy those gorgeous Californian summer evenings.

Alongside his Ferraris, he also has a Mercedes-Benz AMG SLS Black Edition. With its iconic ‘gullwing’ doors, snarling 6.2l V8 engine, and timeless styling, the SLS Black Edition is a hardcore GT car for performance enthusiasts. He also owns a stylish 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish, perfect for transporting Hart to black-tie galas across the city.

Kevin Hart’s classic muscle cars

While his supercars are cool by themselves, his classic cars are undoubtedly the coolest cars in his collection. Sadly, his gorgeous Plymouth Barracuda met a tragic end during 2019, but he has plenty of other cars in his collection.

Kevin Hart Mustang
Instagram: @kevinhart4real
The custom Mustang GT500E is one of the jewels in Kevin’s collection.

One of the jewels of Hart’s classic car collection is his Ford Mustang GT500E. Packing 725hp from its supercharged V8 engine, Hart’s custom Mustang is perfect for tearing up the canyons around LA and shocking any drivers in its way. When he doesn’t want to terrify the public, he also has a 1965 Mustang convertible which has also been customized just for Hart.

As well as his Mustangs, he also owns a classic Pontiac GTO. While it may dwarf Kevin with its gargantuan size, the GTO is the ideal car for driving down Pacific Coast Highway during sunset, and it is sure to draw a crowd wherever it goes. Kevin has also been pictured with a Chevrolet Camaro SS a number of times, but it is unclear whether this is his personal car or not.

 

Perhaps the most hilarious car Hart owns is his lifted, off-road styled Ford Bronco, which the actor has to jump to get into.

Exotic cars in Kevin Hart’s collection

There are also other awesome cars sat in Hart’s collection that don’t particularly fit into any categories. Cars such as his AMG G65, GMC Yukon XL Denali, and Ford Explorer may not be as exciting as his supercars or muscle cars, but certainly deserve a mention.

Despite loving his attention-grabbing cars, Kevin also has a standard Range Rover for his ‘incognito’ travels, meaning he always has the perfect ride for any occasion.

Five most expensive cars ever sold and their eye-watering pricetags

Published: 16/Nov/2020 13:30

by Kieran Bicknell
250 GTOs racing
PSParrot via WikiMedia

The world of classic cars is an expensive one, with cars regularly selling for over $1 million. However, that pales in comparison to the eight-digit figures of the cars featured here – the five most expensive cars ever sold. 

While many of us would look at big-ticket supercars and hypercars and recoil in horror at the prices, they’re nothing compared to some of the classic icons that cross auction blocks around the world.

Ferraris and Mercedes-Benz both play starring roles in the list, with price tags that’d make even the most die-hard collector think twice. However, there is a buyer for (nearly) every car, even those with eight-figure price tags. Here are the five most expensive cars ever sold.

5. Ferrari 290 MM: $28,050,000

YouTube: New Cars
The 290mm is one of only four in existence.

One of only four examples in existence, the 1956 Ferrari 290 MM is a purpose-built race car, and one of the most iconic open-top racers of all time.

Built for Juan Manuel Fangio to drive in the 1956 Mille Miglia endurance race, the 290 MM sold for a whopping $28,050,000 during 2015.

4. Mercedes-Benz W196: $29,600,000

Mercedes-Benz W196
YouTube: Bonhams
The only non-Ferrari car on our list, the W196 sold for over $29m.

The only non-Ferrari on this list, the Mercedes-Benz W196 was built in 1954, and dominated the 1954 and 1955 Formula One seasons, in the hands of Juan Manuel Fangio and Sir Stirling Moss.

Sold in 2015, Fangio’s car clocked up an impressive $29,600,000 at auction. It was even sold still dirty, showing ‘as used’ condition for extra historical bonus points.

3. Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti: $35,700,000

Ferrari 335 Scaglietti
YouTube: alexsmolik
The 335 Scaglietti broke records when it sold for over $35 million.

With the most complex name of any car in this ‘top five’ list, the 335 Sport Scaglietti is not only gorgeous to look at, but incredibly capable too. From Sebring to Le Mans, the 335 has done it all.

This 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti is about as close as you can get to art in motion, and sold for a mind-blowing $35,700,000 in 2016.

2. Ferrari 250 GTO: $38,115,000

250 GTO second most expensive car ever
YouTube: Bonhams
Both top spots on our list are occupied by a Ferrari 250 GTO.

One of the most beautiful cars ever created, the 250 GTO is also one of the most iconic Ferraris ever built. This, plus its impressive race history, led it to become the second-most-expensive car ever sold.

Crossing the auction block to the tune of $38,115,000 in 2014, owning this 1-of-39 Ferrari 250 GTO is a big statement of wealth.

1. Ferrari 250 GTO: $48,405,000

Forbes
The Ferrari 250 GTO is the most expensive car ever sold.

Not only is the Ferrari 250 GTO the second-most expensive car ever sold, but it also takes the top spot too.

Its styling, rarity, and pedigree are undoubtedly impressive, and led to a colossal final price of $48,405,000 at auction during 2018!