Kevin Hart's awesome car collection has a retro twist - Dexerto

Known as the ‘hardest working man in Hollywood’ comedian, actor, and entrepreneur Kevin Hart also has one of the coolest car collections in Hollywood. From classic American muscle to brand-new supercars, Hart’s collection is mightily impressive. Here are our highlights.

From his stand-up comedy specials on Netflix to starring in blockbuster films such as Jumanji! Kevin Hart certainly has his hand in many projects. Not content with his on-screen career, Hart is also an investor, entrepreneur, and media company owner, ensuring he is constantly busy regardless of what day of the week it is.

Thankfully, working so hard pays off, and Kevin has access to one of the best car collections in Hollywood. From classic muscle cars to Ferraris and AMGs, there’s something for every petrolhead in Hart’s impressive garage.

Kevin Hart’s supercar collection

Hart is clearly a big fan of supercars, as he has a number of them in his collection. Ferrari features heavily, with not one but two Ferrari 488 GTBs in his garage. With one in red and one that’s black with red accents, he can mix it up depending on his mood. Not only does he have a 488 GTB, but also a 458 Spyder to enjoy those gorgeous Californian summer evenings.

Alongside his Ferraris, he also has a Mercedes-Benz AMG SLS Black Edition. With its iconic ‘gullwing’ doors, snarling 6.2l V8 engine, and timeless styling, the SLS Black Edition is a hardcore GT car for performance enthusiasts. He also owns a stylish 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish, perfect for transporting Hart to black-tie galas across the city.

Kevin Hart’s classic muscle cars

While his supercars are cool by themselves, his classic cars are undoubtedly the coolest cars in his collection. Sadly, his gorgeous Plymouth Barracuda met a tragic end during 2019, but he has plenty of other cars in his collection.

One of the jewels of Hart’s classic car collection is his Ford Mustang GT500E. Packing 725hp from its supercharged V8 engine, Hart’s custom Mustang is perfect for tearing up the canyons around LA and shocking any drivers in its way. When he doesn’t want to terrify the public, he also has a 1965 Mustang convertible which has also been customized just for Hart.

As well as his Mustangs, he also owns a classic Pontiac GTO. While it may dwarf Kevin with its gargantuan size, the GTO is the ideal car for driving down Pacific Coast Highway during sunset, and it is sure to draw a crowd wherever it goes. Kevin has also been pictured with a Chevrolet Camaro SS a number of times, but it is unclear whether this is his personal car or not.

Perhaps the most hilarious car Hart owns is his lifted, off-road styled Ford Bronco, which the actor has to jump to get into.

Exotic cars in Kevin Hart’s collection

There are also other awesome cars sat in Hart’s collection that don’t particularly fit into any categories. Cars such as his AMG G65, GMC Yukon XL Denali, and Ford Explorer may not be as exciting as his supercars or muscle cars, but certainly deserve a mention.

Despite loving his attention-grabbing cars, Kevin also has a standard Range Rover for his ‘incognito’ travels, meaning he always has the perfect ride for any occasion.