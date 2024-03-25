Mercedes roasted for brutal F1 social media post after Australian Grand Prix

F1 fans have expressed their dismay after a social media post from Mercedes’ official X account that was critical of the team’s performances this season led many to question whether it was accidentally published.

A social media post from the Silver Arrows has left fans in shock after what they saw as a brutally honest reflection of the team’s current season.

Following the template of a viral meme, Mercedes posted a screenshot of them updating their profile picture to the Silver Arrows logo.

Team principal Toto Wolff then commented below, “a smile might be good”, before the Mercedes account replied: “Nothing to smile about in my life.”

Article continues after ad

The post left many wondering whether the social media admin meant to publish the photo from their personal account, with several fans questioning whether this was a mistake or even if the Mercedes account is legit.

F1 teams are known for not taking themselves too seriously on social media and this was no exception from Mercedes, despite the reaction online.

Article continues after ad

Mercedes have endured a nightmare start to the season, only made worse by the team’s double DNF at the Australian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton had to retire the car on lap 17, while teammate George Russell crashed his W15 on the final lap as he attempted to overtake Fernando Alonso. This leaves the team fourth in the constructors’ standings, just a point above Aston Martin in fifth.

Article continues after ad

The team will be eager to get back on track at the Japanese Grand Prix, as Russell and Hamilton look to claw their way up the drivers’ standings from seventh and 10th respectively.