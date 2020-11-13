5 coolest streamer cars: TimTheTatman, Summit1g, Ali-A, more - Dexerto

Steamers on websites such as Twitch and YouTube have had a whale of a time recently, thanks to more people than ever staying home and watching their streams. Naturally, this leads to some hefty income streams, which these popular personalities have spent on cars – here are 5 of the best.

Online streaming has taken off in the last few years, offering anyone the platform to showcase their work, talents, or even just chat with their fans.

With platforms such as Twitch Affiliates and the YouTube Partner Program offering the opportunity to monetize these streams, many have used their income to buy fancy new rides, or customize their current cars.

Big-name streamers such as Ninja and Ali-A have splashed out on crazy supercars, but they’re not alone. Here are out five top cars to ever be owned by streamers.

5 of the coolest streamer cars ever seen

5. Ali-A: Audi R8 V10 plus

COD YouTuber and Fortnite player Ali-A clearly has good taste in cars. Opting for a black-on-black Audi R8 V10 plus, the R8 blends usability and performance to become one of the best ‘all-round’ supercars.

Assuming he bought the car new, the R8 V10 Plus would’ve set the streamer back somewhere in the region of $174,000.

4. TimTheTatman: Custom Jeep Gladiator Hellcat

Here’s one car you’ll never be able to lose in a parking lot – TimTheTatman’s insane custom Jeep Gladiator. With an upgraded, supercharged motor, custom paint, lift kit, upsized wheels, and new exhaust, it’s one of the most rugged cars we’ve ever seen from a streamer.

3. Summit1G: Nissan R32 GT-R

Gets here in a week. Long ass week ahead. pic.twitter.com/3LW5iv5EM9 — summit1g (@summit1g) October 6, 2019

One of the most varied streamers online, ex-CSGO pro player and steamer Summit1G plays just about anything, and is a big fan of his supercars. While he used to have a Nissan R35 GT-R Nismo, he upgraded to a classic R32 Skyline during 2019.

The black-on-black classic Japanese performance car is an icon in its own right, and is by far one of the coolest cars owned by any internet personality or streamer.

2. MontanaBlack88 – Lamborghini Huracan Performante

MontanaBlack88 has enjoyed continued success on Twitch, and was even the top streamer for a time during 2019.

Known for his frank, open dialogue about his past and experiences, he has built up a loyal fanbase as a variety streamer. To get around, he chose a Lamborghini Huracan Performante in bright green. With its naturally-aspirated V10 engine and iconic styling, the Huracan Performante is a perfect statement car for the famous streamer.

1. CyanidePlaysGames: McLaren 720s

Cyanide is a variety streamer with over 400,000 subscribers. With the majority of his VODs and streams based around racing game Assetto Corsa Competizione, it’s no surprise that he’s into his cars, in a big way.

His ride of choice for 2018 and 2019 was a McLaren 720s. Widely praised as one of the best cars McLaren have ever made, it would’ve set the streamer back around $282,000 new.

With a mix of custom builds and all-out supercars, the world of Twitch streamers’ cars is a varied place indeed. No doubt as viewing figures grow, so will their garages. Hopefully, we’ll see more cool custom builds and supercars throughout the next year.