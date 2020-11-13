 5 coolest streamer cars: TimTheTatman, Summit1g, Ali-A, more - Dexerto
Logo
Cars

5 coolest streamer cars: TimTheTatman, Summit1g, Ali-A, more

Published: 13/Nov/2020 15:53 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 16:54

by Kieran Bicknell
Timthetatman Gladiator
YouTube: TimTheTatman

Share

Ali-A MontanaBlack Summit1g TimTheTatMan Twitch

Steamers on websites such as Twitch and YouTube have had a whale of a time recently, thanks to more people than ever staying home and watching their streams. Naturally, this leads to some hefty income streams, which these popular personalities have spent on cars – here are 5 of the best.

Online streaming has taken off in the last few years, offering anyone the platform to showcase their work, talents, or even just chat with their fans.

With platforms such as Twitch Affiliates and the YouTube Partner Program offering the opportunity to monetize these streams, many have used their income to buy fancy new rides, or customize their current cars.

Big-name streamers such as Ninja and Ali-A have splashed out on crazy supercars, but they’re not alone. Here are out five top cars to ever be owned by streamers.

5 of the coolest streamer cars ever seen

5. Ali-A: Audi R8 V10 plus

Audi R8 V10 plusAli-A had an R8 V10 Plus similar to this one, but in black.

COD YouTuber and Fortnite player Ali-A clearly has good taste in cars. Opting for a black-on-black Audi R8 V10 plus, the R8 blends usability and performance to become one of the best ‘all-round’ supercars.

Assuming he bought the car new, the R8 V10 Plus would’ve set the streamer back somewhere in the region of $174,000.

4. TimTheTatman: Custom Jeep Gladiator Hellcat

Timthetatman Gladiator
YouTube: TimTheTatman
TimTheTatman went all-out customizing his Jeep Gladiator.

Here’s one car you’ll never be able to lose in a parking lot – TimTheTatman’s insane custom Jeep Gladiator. With an upgraded, supercharged motor, custom paint, lift kit, upsized wheels, and new exhaust, it’s one of the most rugged cars we’ve ever seen from a streamer.

3. Summit1G: Nissan R32 GT-R

One of the most varied streamers online, ex-CSGO pro player and steamer Summit1G plays just about anything, and is a big fan of his supercars. While he used to have a Nissan R35 GT-R Nismo, he upgraded to a classic R32 Skyline during 2019.

The black-on-black classic Japanese performance car is an icon in its own right, and is by far one of the coolest cars owned by any internet personality or streamer.

2.  MontanaBlack88 – Lamborghini Huracan Performante

MontanaBlack88 Lamborghini
Facebook: MontanaBlack88
MontanaBlack88’s Lamborghini Huracan Performante is certainly impressive.

MontanaBlack88 has enjoyed continued success on Twitch, and was even the top streamer for a time during 2019.

Known for his frank, open dialogue about his past and experiences, he has built up a loyal fanbase as a variety streamer. To get around, he chose a Lamborghini Huracan Performante in bright green. With its naturally-aspirated V10 engine and iconic styling, the Huracan Performante is a perfect statement car for the famous streamer.

1. CyanidePlaysGames: McLaren 720s

Cyanide McLaren 720s
Twitter: zfcyanide
According to Cyanide, owning his 720s was a “physical manifestation of a long held dream.”

Cyanide is a variety streamer with over 400,000 subscribers. With the majority of his VODs and streams based around racing game Assetto Corsa Competizione, it’s no surprise that he’s into his cars, in a big way.

His ride of choice for 2018 and 2019 was a McLaren 720s. Widely praised as one of the best cars McLaren have ever made, it would’ve set the streamer back around $282,000 new.

With a mix of custom builds and all-out supercars, the world of Twitch streamers’ cars is a varied place indeed. No doubt as viewing figures grow, so will their garages. Hopefully, we’ll see more cool custom builds and supercars throughout the next year.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

Share

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!