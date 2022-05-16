ZLaner reveals “insane” Tommy Gun Warzone loadout to help dominate Rebirth Island

Warzone pro ZLaner has always been on top of the game’s meta weapons and his new M1912 “Tommy Gun” loadout is as punishing as it gets on the tightly-packed halls of Rebirth Island.

ZLaner has been a household name in Warzone for quite some time now. From dominating pubs with zany weapon choices to keeping up with the pros and the latest meta loadouts, there’s not much the 24-year-old streamer can’t do.

In the newest addition to his catalog, he spent some time going hands-on with a new M192 ‘Tommy Gun’ class and he proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that it shreds on Rebirth Island.

ZLaner’s Rebirth Island Tommy Gun loadout is undeniable

The Tommy Gun is all about mobility and watching OpTic’s resident hypeman put it to use highlights that fact more than ever.

In the video embedded above, he puts on an absolute clinic on the way to 29 kill win in Rebirth Quads.

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Chariot 5.5″

Chariot 5.5″ Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: CGC S Adjustable

CGC S Adjustable Underbarrel: M1941 Handstop

M1941 Handstop Magazine: 9mm 50 Round Drums

9mm 50 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Quick

All of his attachments are par for the course on this one, but they work in harmony to keep up a high TTK without sacrificing the lightning-quick movement.

When good movement is combined with the gun’s naturally high fire rate, there’s not much the enemy squads can do except watch the kill cam as they wait to drop back in.

This one might not serve you as well over on Caldera, but for all the Rebirth demons out there, few guns can match up with this sleeper pick.