Wuskin & Rated fuel Paris Legion drama as both miss CDL 2021 season - Dexerto

Drama surrounding Paris Legion’s roster for the upcoming Call of Duty League season has boiled over as Rhys ‘Rated’ Price and Bradley ‘wuskin’ Marshall both appear to be “missing out” heading into the 2021 season.

Two of the most accomplished Call of Duty players out of Europe, Rated and wuskin have both been competing at the highest levels for the past few years.

While they were teammates on the original London Royal Ravens roster, their CDL careers appear to have hit a bump in the road ahead of the 2021 season.

Seven players were let go from the Ravens on September 9. Among them was none other than Rated and wuskin.

The London-based organization has since locked in its four starting players for the Black Ops Cold War season with Zer0, Dylan, Alexx, and Seany all joining the team.

As various players push for positions on the three remaining orgs with open spots, Paris Legion has become the only franchise left without a single player under contract. Despite Rated and wuskin clearly vying for a position, it appears they’ve been left out of the mix.

We want to thank our players who represented London with pride. We appreciate the contribution that @skrapzg, @DylanCOD_, @wuskinz, @Trei, @RatedCOD, @MadCat & @Nastiee made in our inaugural Call of Duty League season. We wish them all the best in their next ventures. pic.twitter.com/U5UVmu5p8O — London Royal Ravens (@RoyalRavens) September 8, 2020

“You lot are gonna be gobsmacked when news drops soon,” wuskin tweeted on November 23. Evidently, it’s safe to assume the Legion roster has been finalized and it’s only a matter of days before it’s public.

However, wuskin has confirmed he won’t be part of the team. “Can’t believe I’m missing out on the year,” he followed up.

You lot are gonna be gob smacked when news drops soon😓 can’t believe I’m missing out on the year — wuskin (@wuskinz) November 23, 2020

Rated echoed this reaction, slamming developments behind closed doors and calling out nepotism among various teams.

“CDL Friend league got taken to a whole new level. Mind-blowing. Fraudulent people in jobs as per.”

CDL Friend league got taken to a whole new level mind blowing lmao fraudulent people in jobs as per. — Rhys Price (@Rated_COD) November 23, 2020

Together under the Ravens banners, Rated and wuskin had one top-four finish in the season, while wuskin achieved a second-place finish in week 8 with Rated on the bench.

Despite middling results throughout the majority of the season, the London franchise finished fourth in the Championship event, claiming $450,000 for their efforts.

Unless things change at the final hour, both veteran players will seemingly miss their chance at improving on these placements in the 2021 season.

There’s currently no indication of who Paris Legion signed, though we can expect this to be revealed over the coming days.

In some positive news, wuskin’s twin brother Matthew ‘Skrapz’ Marshall seems to have landed himself a spot in the League. “My bro good and that’s all that matters,” wuskinz tweeted on November 18.

Even without being part of the League for the upcoming season, both wuskin and Rated still have their sights set on actively competing in other ways.

Whether it’s Warzone tournaments or popular streaming events, they’ll still be grinding Call of Duty from the looks of things.