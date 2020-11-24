 Wuskin & Rated fuel Paris Legion drama as both miss CDL 2021 season - Dexerto
Wuskin & Rated fuel Paris Legion drama as both miss CDL 2021 season

Published: 24/Nov/2020 2:18

by Brad Norton
Drama surrounding Paris Legion’s roster for the upcoming Call of Duty League season has boiled over as Rhys ‘Rated’ Price and Bradley ‘wuskin’ Marshall both appear to be “missing out” heading into the 2021 season.

Two of the most accomplished Call of Duty players out of Europe, Rated and wuskin have both been competing at the highest levels for the past few years.

While they were teammates on the original London Royal Ravens roster, their CDL careers appear to have hit a bump in the road ahead of the 2021 season.

Seven players were let go from the Ravens on September 9. Among them was none other than Rated and wuskin.

The London-based organization has since locked in its four starting players for the Black Ops Cold War season with Zer0, Dylan, Alexx, and Seany all joining the team.

As various players push for positions on the three remaining orgs with open spots, Paris Legion has become the only franchise left without a single player under contract. Despite Rated and wuskin clearly vying for a position, it appears they’ve been left out of the mix.

“You lot are gonna be gobsmacked when news drops soon,” wuskin tweeted on November 23. Evidently, it’s safe to assume the Legion roster has been finalized and it’s only a matter of days before it’s public.

However, wuskin has confirmed he won’t be part of the team. “Can’t believe I’m missing out on the year,” he followed up.

Rated echoed this reaction, slamming developments behind closed doors and calling out nepotism among various teams.

“CDL Friend league got taken to a whole new level. Mind-blowing. Fraudulent people in jobs as per.”

Together under the Ravens banners, Rated and wuskin had one top-four finish in the season, while wuskin achieved a second-place finish in week 8 with Rated on the bench.

Despite middling results throughout the majority of the season, the London franchise finished fourth in the Championship event, claiming $450,000 for their efforts.

Unless things change at the final hour, both veteran players will seemingly miss their chance at improving on these placements in the 2021 season.

There’s currently no indication of who Paris Legion signed, though we can expect this to be revealed over the coming days.

Paris Legion is still yet to announce any new signings after letting go of every player under contract.

In some positive news, wuskin’s twin brother Matthew ‘Skrapz’ Marshall seems to have landed himself a spot in the League. “My bro good and that’s all that matters,” wuskinz tweeted on November 18.

Even without being part of the League for the upcoming season, both wuskin and Rated still have their sights set on actively competing in other ways.

Whether it’s Warzone tournaments or popular streaming events, they’ll still be grinding Call of Duty from the looks of things.

Infinity Ward dev confirms more Modern Warfare content is coming

Published: 24/Nov/2020 0:36

by Tanner Pierce
While we know when Black Ops Cold War’s first content season is coming, and subsequently when it’s going to be integrated with Warzone, fans have been left in the dark about what’s to happen with Modern Warfare. Now, an Infinity Ward dev might have some answers.

Modern Warfare is in a weird state right now. Black Ops Cold War is out, Nuketown is on its way for free on Nov 24, and the first content season is coming on Dec 10. BOCW is on schedule to take over as the premier Call of Duty title, but that left a few unanswered questions regarding 2019’s iteration of the franchise.

While there’s been some leaked content for a while now, including a Makarov pistol and even a remake of the map Killhouse from Call of Duty 4, nothing official has been announced from Infinity Ward or Activision yet about what’s going to happen to the game now that BOCW is out and in full swing.

Currently, Modern Warfare is on Season 6 with no announcement of Season 7 in sight.

Now, we finally might have a hint thanks to Infinity Ward Lead Multiplayer VFX Artist Reed Shingledecker. When asked directly about the possibility of a Season 7 for Modern Warfare, the dev confirmed that more content was coming for the game in some way shape or form.

The downside is that he, apparently, has no idea what form the content will come in, meaning we may not get a Season 7 for the game while still getting more content for it at the same time. Maybe we’ll end up getting a mini-season to close out the game or just simply a random content drop not tied to anything in particular. Who knows at this point.

Shingledecker also, unfortunately, hinted that he had no idea when the information will become available, as he “hopes some info gets released soon so people know what’s going on.”

It is worth reminding people to take this with a grain of salt. Plans change all the time, especially in today’s day and age, so anything’s possible. That being said, with only a few days until Modern Warfare Season 6 ends, Infinity Ward has little time to announce something unless they want to extend that current season.