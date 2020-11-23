 Scump has his go-to AK-47 loadout in Black Ops Cold War revealed
Dashy & Scump reveal their AK-47 class in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 23/Nov/2020 17:51

by Andrew Highton
dashy and scump bocw
Dashy, Scump, Optic

After some recent nerfs to some of Black Ops Cold War’s main weapons such as the MP5 and FFAR, the popularity of other weapons is on the rise. With the AK-47 becoming more common, Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell has given Seth ‘Scump’ Abner have revealed that ideal AK loadout.

Scump is no stranger to single-handedly dominating CoD lobbies on his own, but with the recent nerfs imposed on the FFAR and the MP5, people have been searching for the new meta-breaking weapon. Now, it appears that a likely replacement has been found.

The AK-47 is a regular weapon in the Call of Duty franchise and is generally welcomed due to its high firepower. However, its high DPS is compensated for by a decrease in accuracy and fire rate. But with some minor tinkering, you can make the AK an absolute beast in Treyarch‘s newest release. Dashy revealed to Scump this amazing AK-47 loadout that shows how good it can be in Black Ops Cold War.

AK-47 of dreams

After using some of the best weapons in BOCW, Scump’s attention has been turned to the AK-47. Thanks to Dashy’s recommendation, Scump has been running amuck with the loadout and racking up serious kills.

Here is a full guide to the OpTic Chicago teammates’ AK-47 build:

  • Optic: Millstop Reflex
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62
  • Barrel: 20″ Liberator
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Spetnaz Grip
  • Magazine: 40 RND
  • Handle: Speed Tape
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

For a proper look at the class and it being discussed, check out the twitch clip below.

Scump dominating with it

Until the AK-47 possibly receives the same treatment as the MP5 and FFAR, you can bet that Scump will run wild with it. He even posted showing his satisfaction with the destructiveness of the gun.

His most recent YouTube upload features gameplay footage on Crossroads. He manages to score a huge amount of kills and some insane streaks too. At one point, Scump manages to achieve a swift streak of eight kills in about 10 seconds. Understandably, he’s pretty excited, and the AK makes it all possible.

Timestamp 4:56.

With this knowledge in hand, you can now go forth and replicate this effective AK-47 loadout yourself.

Whether you get the same results as Scump is up to you, but there’s no doubting the potential of this class.

