Will CoD Vanguard Zombies have a London map? New teaser sparks rumors

London has long been a location that CoD Zombies fans have wanted to fight the undead masses in, so, with the release of Vanguard, could it actually happen?

The Zombies saga has been getting stronger and stronger since 2008’s World At War unveiled the secret game-mode to the world.

Revamping the notion of survival horror, players are still swept in the enigmatic storyline Treyarch has conjured up. Vanguard will see Cold War’s Dark Aether story continued, in a blood-soaked new entry known as Der Anfang.

However, it seems like Treyarch could be heading to the UK’s capital for Zombies mayhem.

Panic on the streets of London

There isn’t long left at all until Call of Duty: Vanguard’s November release. In a series first, Treyarch is continuing development on the Zombies game-mode in another installment where they aren’t the key developer. With all their focus on bringing the Dark Aether to life once more, there is an infinite amount of possibilities on where to go next.

We might not have to wait too long to get a glimpse of Treyarch’s plans, as chilling marketing has begun to appear in London. Depicting the undead in a gloriously gory fashion, the phrase “Happy Hunting” greets passers-by as an encouragement to dive into this exciting chapter.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies advertisement in London Via u/RobMcDUK pic.twitter.com/7C74cQlaOd — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 18, 2021

The chance of a London-based map isn’t out of the realm of possibility either, after rumors of Call of Duty: World War 2’s Docks map being slated to return in Vanguard with some updated polish. Could Treyarch be backing this with their terrifying marketing? They could well be, after all, it isn’t the first time we have seen Zombies maps be created from existing locations.

The map Forsaken was retrofitted from Cold War’s campaign, using the assets of a military compound as the backdrop for the Cold War Zombies story finale.

Only time will tell whether London requires a few noble heroes to clear the undead.