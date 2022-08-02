Underused Vanguard AR dominates close-range combat

Warzone’s ever-evolving meta changed drastically after the Season 4 Reloaded update, greatly benefitting the Volkssturmgewehr (Volk).

The Season 4 Reloaded update addressed Warzone’s ‘laser beam’ assault rifle problem. Raven admitted, “the current health of the long-range assault rifle category is not where we’d like it as it stands; the best performing builds are the ones that result in the least amount of recoil.”

Assault rifles vastly outperformed other weapons in long-ranged engagements, but the update nerfed several key overpowered weapons. The Bar, NZ41, STG-44, KG M40, and Cooper Carbine received significant nerfs.

Raven buffed fan-favorite weapons, such as the Kilo, M13, and Amax. Warzone players raved about the Amax and Kilo buffs, but flying under the radar is a massive Volk buff.

Is the Volk an underrated Warzone weapon?

Activision The Volk came into prominence back in March.

CoD pro Spart infamously broke the Vanguard meta by using the Volk at a $500,000 event and helped lead the Los Angeles Guerillas to a title with it. The weapon was later banned in competitive CoD, further highlighting its dominance.

The Volk offers a different change of pace from most Vanguard assault rifles. The fast-firing weapon eviscerates enemies at close range, sacrificing damage range and high recoil.

Raven supported its’ run and gun play style in the Season 4 Reloaded update by buffing its short range capabilities with an increased fire rate and ammo capacity.

Activision The Cooper Carbine was nerfed in the Season 4 Reloaded update.

The Vanguard weapon received a slight penalty in damage range, but the Volk can now carry more ammo and no longer has a damage penalty.

Depending on your chosen magazine, the assault rifle can also have an increased muzzle velocity of 15%.

Most notably, the Volk’s mid damage, headshot damage multiplier, and neck damage multiplier all increased.

Based on data from wzranked, the Volk has a 1.32KD, 0.8 pick rate, a 4.37 win rate, is fourth for KD, and third for win rate.

The KD and win rate is phenomenal, but a 0.8 pick rate places it outside the top 30 Warzone weapons selected.

Give this underrated gem a try for yourself in Warzone, and see what everyone else is missing out on.