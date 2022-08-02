Underused Vanguard AR dominates close-range combat

Warzone’s ever-evolving meta changed drastically after the Season 4 Reloaded update, greatly benefitting the Volkssturmgewehr (Volk).
The Season 4 Reloaded update addressed Warzone’s ‘laser beam’ assault rifle problem. Raven admitted, “the current health of the long-range assault rifle category is not where we’d like it as it stands; the best performing builds are the ones that result in the least amount of recoil.”
Assault rifles vastly outperformed other weapons in long-ranged engagements, but the update nerfed several key overpowered weapons. The Bar, NZ41, STG-44, KG M40, and Cooper Carbine received significant nerfs.
Raven buffed fan-favorite weapons, such as the Kilo, M13, and Amax. Warzone players raved about the Amax and Kilo buffs, but flying under the radar is a massive Volk buff.
Is the Volk an underrated Warzone weapon?
CoD pro Spart infamously broke the Vanguard meta by using the Volk at a $500,000 event and helped lead the Los Angeles Guerillas to a title with it. The weapon was later banned in competitive CoD, further highlighting its dominance.
The Volk offers a different change of pace from most Vanguard assault rifles. The fast-firing weapon eviscerates enemies at close range, sacrificing damage range and high recoil.
Raven supported its’ run and gun play style in the Season 4 Reloaded update by buffing its short range capabilities with an increased fire rate and ammo capacity.
The Vanguard weapon received a slight penalty in damage range, but the Volk can now carry more ammo and no longer has a damage penalty.
Depending on your chosen magazine, the assault rifle can also have an increased muzzle velocity of 15%.
Most notably, the Volk’s mid damage, headshot damage multiplier, and neck damage multiplier all increased.
Based on data from wzranked, the Volk has a 1.32KD, 0.8 pick rate, a 4.37 win rate, is fourth for KD, and third for win rate.
The KD and win rate is phenomenal, but a 0.8 pick rate places it outside the top 30 Warzone weapons selected.
Give this underrated gem a try for yourself in Warzone, and see what everyone else is missing out on.