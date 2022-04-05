CoD Pro Spart’s OP Volk loadout breaks Vanguard meta at $500k event

At the Call of Duty League Major 2 event, LA Guerrillas took home the trophy to the surprise of absolutely everyone — and that came largely down to the success of Kris ‘Spart’ Cervantez, and his meta-breaking Volk loadout.

While CDL players have often been stuck to just two guns this season — the MP40 and Automaton — there was a little more variation in the meta at Major 2, and it had a huge impact on the final standings.

The Volk hadn’t seen any pro play throughout the opening Major cycles of the season until Spart subbed in for LAG, pulling it out for certain maps and modes.

Here’s how you need to deck your Volk out if you’re looking to dominate your opponents in Vanguard ranked play, just like the Major 2 MVP.

Volk loadout for Vanguard ranked play

Muzzle: T1 Flash Hider

T1 Flash Hider Barrel: Krausnick 428MM 05V

Krausnick 428MM 05V Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable

Reisdorf 22V Adjustable Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Fleet

Fleet Kit: On-Hand

While, for the most part, these kinds of attachments are popular across the board for assault rifle loadouts in competitive play, there’s one main change.

Rather than the F8 Stabilizer — a mainstay in Vanguard assault rifle loadouts — Spart opted instead for the T1 Flash Hider, giving the gun more of a recoil reduction.

Spart’s appearance for LAG at Major 2 was enough of a shock, but going and winning it with an incredible performance was almost unthinkable at the start of the event.

If you’re looking to change things up and dominate like the pros in Vanguard before they try to get the gun banned, it’s well worth trying out this Volk loadout.