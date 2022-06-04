WhosImmortal reveals Warzone’s most “underrated” SMG meta loadout

WhosImmortal took a look at the best SMGs in all of Warzone and he says that this underrated loadout can compete with the very best competition in Season 3 Reloaded.

There has been a significant reshuffling of the meta since the start of Season 3. Whether it was the big nerf to snipers or the slow fall off of the MP40, things have taken an unexpected turn so far.

For the SMG class, the Armaguerra 43 has garnered a ton of praise for its meteoric rise, but there’s another gun garnering some spotlight as well.

When discussing the overall best guns, Warzone guru WhosImmortal believes the Vanguard PPSH has been performing well enough to earn a spot in the conversation.

WhosImmortal’s PPSH-41 is one of Warzone’s best SMG loadouts in Season 3

The setup in question is focused primarily on ADS speed to enhance the high-octane gameplay expected from the PPSH.

By using the ZAC 300mm barrel it becomes one of the swiftest options in all of Warzone and the other attachments can enhance this as well.

The YouTuber admits that the gun as a whole is “a bit underrated” this season thanks to some stiff competition, but he still believes in its potential to keep up with the top of the order.

Immortal’s PPSH-41 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: ZAC 300mm Barrel

ZAC 300mm Barrel Optic: Kovalevskaya ISO 3P

Kovalevskaya ISO 3P Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 2mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags

2mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk2: Quick

In the close-to-medium ranges, this loadout will dispatch enemies with the best of them. It takes a fairly sharp fall off at distance, but the added accuracy of the M1941 Hand Stop will help keep its recoil in line so that you’re not completely hopeless.

Pairing this build with a lethal long-range option like the HDR or ZRG will help balance it out, but it also works in combo with a good AR as well.

It may not outperform the Owen Gun or the Armaguerra but it’s good enough to get the thumbs up from one of the game’s most seasoned analysts, so even the most cynical players should consider it giving it a run for themselves.