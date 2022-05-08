TrueGameData explains why ZRG is Warzone’s “King” sniper after Kar98k nerfs

Warzone expert TrueGameData has outlined why the ZRG 20mm is the new ‘King’ sniper in Season 3, as the once-meta Kar98k and Swiss K31 continue to plummet in popularity.

Players are continuing to adjust to Warzone’s Season 3 update, which dropped on April 27 and constituted the biggest meta shake up we’ve seen since the Vanguard integration way back in December.

Among other changes, it significantly weakened the majority of sniper rifles, including the dominant Kar98k and Swiss K31. Both had their one-hit abilities essentially removed, meaning players have been pushed to slower, more cumbersome snipers that evaded major changes.

Advertisement

With many players searching for a new long-range meta sniper, Warzone expert TrueGameData has weighed in on the debate and believes there is a clear winner.

In his May 7 YouTube video, the Warzone data expert outlined Black Ops Cold War’s ZRG 20mm as the clear ‘King’ of Warzone snipers.

He highlighted the weapon’s monumental damage but also some features that set it apart from Vanguard competitors.

“The ZRG is perfectly steady when you’re flying, perfectly steady when you’re strafing,” he explained. “It has the best bullet velocity, it has a very fast fire rate, so you can finish your downs really quickly. There’s virtually no argument to use any of the other one-shot-kill snipers.”

Advertisement

TrueGameData’s best ZRG 20mm loadout in Warzone Season 3

He also outlined his go-to build of the Cold War sniper, which is detailed below.

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel: 43.9″ Combat Recon

43.9″ Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Magazine: 5 Round Mag

Players will also need a sniper support weapon, with TGD highlighting the Volk as his current go-to. Its medium range capabilities mean it is ideal for those gunfights where a sniper is unsuitable, and will give players the best chance of bringing home wins.