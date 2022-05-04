TrueGameData reveals “underused” Warzone AR that rivals Cold War AK-47

The Cold War AK-47 is the go-to meta AR for the majority of players in Warzone Season 3, but it may be time to put it down and pick up an overlooked Modern Warfare weapon, the CR-56 AMAX.

While the Cooper Carbine and XM4 were the dominant ARs before the Season 3 update, it’s the Cold War AK-47 that’s risen up as the top-tier choice in Classified Arms.

With a devastating TTK and a manageable recoil pattern, the CW AK-47 is a versatile gun that thrives in long-range engagements on Caldera.

However, with so much attention on the weapon in Season 3, a lot of other options in the AR category are being overlooked.

Well, Warzone expert and YouTuber TrueGameData believes the CR-56 AMAX is a serious contender and can compete with the AK-47 in the current meta.

CR-56 AMAX meta Warzone loadout

Attachments

Barrel: XRK Zodiak S440

XRK Zodiak S440 Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

In his latest video, TrueGameData analyzes the TTK of all of the long-range meta ARs in Season 3 and showcases a surprising discovery.

When compared to the AK-47, the CR-56 AMAX actually has a better combination shot location TTK at every range by an impressive margin.

Read More: Unbelievable Warzone glide spot makes maneuvering around Rebirth Island a breeze

This makes the “underused” Modern Warfare AR a contender in Season 3 if you’re looking to maximize your damage on opponents at long range.

However, as the weapon only has access to a 45 Round Mag, it does mean that it may struggle in Trios or Quads. So, if you’re a solo player who is looking for an AR to laser beam opponents from afar, the AMAX is definitely worth testing.

If the AMAX doesn’t fit your playstyle, consider checking out one of the other options TrueGameData suggests in either the Vargo 52, XM4, Cold War AK-47, or the FARA.

Any of these are viable options in Season 3 and can compete in the current meta but as it stands, the AK-47 and AMAX stand out from the crowd in terms of TTK.