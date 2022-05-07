Warzone pro Biffle’s Armaguerra 43 could replace the Owen Gun in Season 3 meta

DiazBiffle is one of the best Warzone players in the world, so when he chimes in on weapons, it’s best to listen. After getting hands-on time with the Armaguerra 43, he believes it could knock off the Owen Gun in Season 3.

The Warzone Season 3 meta is still taking shape but there have been some interesting competitors arising so far.

Since the Owen Gun and MP40 were both targeted by nerfs in the Season 3 Classified Arms update, many players have been scrambling to find their replacement, and Biffle believes that he’s found the answer.

Vanguard’s Armaguerra 43 was already a popular choice, but now that the deck has been reshuffled, it has a real shot at being the best.

Advertisement

Biffle’s Armaguerra 43 loadout

Revealed in a May 5 YouTube video, this gun is built around keeping recoil low without sacrificing too much damage.

M1941 Hand Stop, Polymer Grip, Hardscope, and Recoil Booster will hold the gun’s natural bounce in check while the Botti 315mm CII barrel keeps it hitting quick and hard.

To back that up, the Quick perk and the Imerito SA Folding stock combo gives you a chance to make snappy plays when the fights get up close and personal.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Botti 315mm CII

Botti 315mm CII Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito SA Folding

Imerito SA Folding Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Mags

9mm 60 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Quick

This build has all the hallmarks of a meta SMG. It kills fast, has very little recoil, and the 9mm 60 Round Mag keeps you alive even in extended fights.

Advertisement

While there will definitely be other guns coming out of the proverbial woodwork over the next few weeks, anyone who wants to get an early leg up on the competition should pick this one up and test it out for themselves.