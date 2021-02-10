Logo
When is Zombies returning to Call of Duty Mobile?

Published: 10/Feb/2021 11:54

by James Busby
Call of Duty mobile features plenty of game modes from previous games in the series, but one of the most popular is Zombies. Find out why Zombies was removed from CoD Mobile and when the mode is returning. 

The Zombies game mode has always been a popular aspect of the Call of Duty series since it first appeared in World at War. Since then, players have been fighting off the flesh-eating hordes across various maps and time periods. While the early release of CoD Mobile’s Zombies mode only featured linear missions, it was later revamped into a round-based mode. 

The first map to be released was Shi no Numa, a popular Zombies map that featured in World at War and the Black Ops series. Despite its overall popularity, TiMi Studios removed the Zombies game mode from the game last year. However, the developers have promised Zombies will eventually return.

Why was Zombies removed from Call of Duty Mobile?

CoD Mobile developers announced that Zombies would be removed from the game on March 25th, 2020. Since then, the mode has been missing from the game. However, TiMi Studios did outline the reasons during their Community Update post, stating:  

“We wanted to see the reception, see the feedback, and see how we can potentially shape the mode for the future,” says the developer. “However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire. The second map, Nacht Der Untoten, is also not releasing in the global version.”

This has obviously annoyed many fans, with a lot of players taking to Reddit and Twitter to voice their frustrations regarding the mode’s removal. 

When is Zombies returning to Call of Duty Mobile?

As of writing, there has yet be an official release date scheduled for Zombies’ return to CoD Mobile. However, we do know that it could potentially make comeback in a future update.  

“We may bring the mode back, with Nacht Der Untoten, once we can make sure it is high enough quality,” says TiMi Studios. “For now we’ll focus on development for Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked Mode.”

We’ll update this post as soon as we have further news regarding the return of Zombies in Call of Duty Mobile. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest news and updates.

Warzone cheaters hit with another ban wave as devs “step up” anti-cheat

Published: 10/Feb/2021 10:27

by Jacob Hale
Warzone developers Raven Software have confirmed yet another ban wave has happened in the battle royale game, as they look to tackle its rampant cheating issue.

Hackers have been one of the key issues facing Warzone throughout much of its lifespan. Frustrating bugs and glitches aside, this is a problem that is driving players away and making it far less enjoyable.

Top names such as NICKMERCS have already said they quit playing in tournaments due to how rampant the cheating issue is, and the devs have been forced to take action.

On February 2, it was announced that they had banned 60,000 users that they had detected using cheats — but that might’ve just been the tip of the iceberg.

A week after that ban wave, which received mixed reactions from the community, Raven have hit cheaters with yet another.

In a tweet posted on February 9, Raven announced that they are “stepping up anti-cheat efforts on all fronts,” including another ban wave that day.

They also added that there would be “more to come,” suggesting that players can look forward to more frequent ban waves in the future, with an aim to “keep Warzone clean!”

Of course, many players will be hoping to see this become more of a common occurrence and see Raven take a far harsher and more proactive stance on hacking in Warzone.

Popular streamer StoneMountain asked them to make ban waves daily, adding that they “make new accounts as soon as they are banned.”

Similarly, many of the responses are asking for the number of accounts banned in this ban wave, but Raven have not revealed it at the time of writing.

How much this affects the hacking issue in-game, only time will tell, but it’s definitely a step forward and players seem delighted at the communication and knowledge that ban waves are happening.