Call of Duty mobile features plenty of game modes from previous games in the series, but one of the most popular is Zombies. Find out why Zombies was removed from CoD Mobile and when the mode is returning.

The Zombies game mode has always been a popular aspect of the Call of Duty series since it first appeared in World at War. Since then, players have been fighting off the flesh-eating hordes across various maps and time periods. While the early release of CoD Mobile’s Zombies mode only featured linear missions, it was later revamped into a round-based mode.

The first map to be released was Shi no Numa, a popular Zombies map that featured in World at War and the Black Ops series. Despite its overall popularity, TiMi Studios removed the Zombies game mode from the game last year. However, the developers have promised Zombies will eventually return.

Why was Zombies removed from Call of Duty Mobile?

CoD Mobile developers announced that Zombies would be removed from the game on March 25th, 2020. Since then, the mode has been missing from the game. However, TiMi Studios did outline the reasons during their Community Update post, stating:

“We wanted to see the reception, see the feedback, and see how we can potentially shape the mode for the future,” says the developer. “However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire. The second map, Nacht Der Untoten, is also not releasing in the global version.”

Read More: How to get points fast in Firebase Z Zombies mode

This has obviously annoyed many fans, with a lot of players taking to Reddit and Twitter to voice their frustrations regarding the mode’s removal.

When is Zombies returning to Call of Duty Mobile?

As of writing, there has yet be an official release date scheduled for Zombies’ return to CoD Mobile. However, we do know that it could potentially make comeback in a future update.

“We may bring the mode back, with Nacht Der Untoten, once we can make sure it is high enough quality,” says TiMi Studios. “For now we’ll focus on development for Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked Mode.”

We’ll update this post as soon as we have further news regarding the return of Zombies in Call of Duty Mobile. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest news and updates.