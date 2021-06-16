All weapon buffs & nerfs in Black Ops Cold War Season 4 update - Dexerto

With Black Ops Cold War’s Season 4 update now upon us, we’ve broken down every single weapon buff and nerf to get you up to speed before jumping back in.

No different from most seasonal updates in Call of Duty, the latest Season 4 patch arrived with an assortment of new balancing tweaks.

While the spotlight may have been on fresh content and even new weapons, the overall experience should feel smoother than ever thanks to these adjustments.

After a massive balance pass in the Season 3 Reloaded update, SMGs, Snipers, and a litany of attachments were all tweaked. This time around, the Season 4 patch hones in specifically on Assault Rifles and nothing else.

Here’s a complete rundown on every single change.

Assault Rifle changes in Black Ops Cold War Season 4

To kickstart the new season, Treyarch has overhauled the entire Assault Rifle weapon class. All seven guns have been hit with changes to some extent and all of these changes pertain to specific attachments.

Moving forward, Suppressors should feel a little more effective than usual for most weapons. Range penalties across a number of these Muzzle attachments have been reduced. Some received minor tweaks while others were met with rather considerable buffs.

Tiny changes for the FARA 83, for instance, drop the range penalty by a single percent. Meanwhile, the XM4’s Agency Suppressor saw a whopping 11% drop instead.

However, a select few Rifles actually had this stat increased, adding to the range penalty rather than reducing it. The AK-47, QBZ-83, and Groza will all be slightly less effective from afar when using Suppressors.

That’s all there is for the beginning of Season 4, though that’s not to say additional tweaks won’t arrive in the next update. Once players settle into the new content and the meta works itself out, expect to see further balancing tweaks where needed.

Below is a full list of the specific Assault Rifle changes in Season 4.