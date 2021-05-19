All weapon buffs & nerfs in Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded update - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War’s Season 3 Reloaded patch introduced a sweeping set of weapon changes in one of the biggest balance updates yet. Here’s a complete breakdown of every major buff and nerf.

With each sizable Black Ops Cold War update comes a ton of new content and, more often than not, some noteworthy balance changes. With Season 3 Reloaded, Treyarch implemented perhaps the biggest set of weapon adjustments to date.

From Sniper Rifles to Pistols and Light Machine Guns, almost every weapon category has been tweaked to some degree. Bullet Velocity across the board has been heavily altered while many of the most popular attachments have been hit with considerable nerfs.

There’s a lot to wrap your head around, but we’ve got you covered.

Below is a complete breakdown of every weapon buff and nerf in Black Ops Cold War’s Season 3 Reloaded patch.

Sniper Rifle changes in Season 3 Reloaded update

Sniper Rifles received undoubtedly the biggest changes in the Season 3 Reloaded update. From individual weapon tweaks to overall category adjustments, Treyarch hopes to finally bring Snipers back to the foreground.

First up, Snipers now have a unique flinch exclusive to the weapon class. This new flinch “moves the weapon aim while being hit.” Adding to that, each Sniper now controls differently when aiming down sights. ‘ADS Momentum’ is the label given to the feeling of scoping in and out. Moving forward, heavier Snipers will have slower ADS Momentum, meaning they’ll scope in slower than lighter alternatives.

Overall, three Snipers now have slower ADS speeds. The ZRG 20mm, Pellington 703, and LWS – Tundra will now scope in slightly slower than before.

The Swiss K31 has seen no changes to the base ADS speed, while the M82 received the only notable ADS buff. This more recent Sniper now has faster ADS speed with better one-hit kill potential. As a tradeoff, it now comes with a drastically slower rate of fire.

LW3 – Tundra

Increased Bullet Velocity from 550 to 580. Reduced ADS-In Momentum from 0.2 to 0.233.

Attachments Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 28.2” Extended Barrel attachment from 25% to 18%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 29.1” Combat Recon Barrel attachment from 75% to 36%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 28.2” Tiger Team Barrel attachment from 50% to 27%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Dropshot Wrap Handle attachment from 50% to 33%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Field Tape Handle attachment from 90% to 50%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 80% to 67%. Increased Sprint to Fire Time penalty from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 12% to 15%. Reduced Flinch Resistance Bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 90% to 25%. Increased Sprint to Fire Time penalty from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 15% to 18%. Reduced Aim Down Sight Time bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 12% to 5%.



Pelington 703

Increased Sprint to Fire speed from 0.45 to 0.433. Reduced Bullet Velocity from 500 to 478. Increased Aim Down Sight Time from 0.55 to 0.583.

Attachments Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 25” Extended Barrel attachment from 25% to 17%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 27.2” Combat Recon Barrel attachment from 75% to 43%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 26.5” Tiger Team Barrel attachment from 50% to 30%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Field Tape Handle attachment from 90% to 50%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 80% to 67%. Reduced Flinch Resistance Bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 90% to 25%. Reduced Aim Down Sight Time bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 12% to 5%.



Sniper Rifle Charlie – M82

Increased one-hit kill potential to include the mid-torso. Increased Aim Down Sight speed from 0.7 to 0.666. Increased ADS-Out Momentum from 0.2 to 0.183. Reduced ADS-In Momentum from 0.2 to 0.25. Reduced firing speed from 0.333 to 0.833.

Attachments Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 22.2” Extended Barrel attachment from 25% to 13%. Increased Fire Rate bonus from 20.6” Rapid Fire Barrel attachment from 11% to 12%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 22.6” Combat Recon Barrel attachment from 75% to 26%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 22.6” Tiger Team Barrel attachment from 50% to 20%. Increased Fire Rate bonus from 22.6” Tiger Team Barrel attachment from 18% to 24%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Field Tape Handle attachment from 90% to 50%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 80% to 67%. Increased Sprint to Fire penalty from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 12% to 15%. Reduced Flinch Resistance Bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 90% to 25%. Increased Sprint to Fire penalty from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 15% to 18%. Reduced Aim Down Sight Time bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 12% to 5%.



ZRG 20mm

Reduced Aim Down Sight speed from 0.65 to 0.683. Reduced Bullet Velocity from 925 to 923. Increased ADS-Out Momentum from 0.2 to 0.183. Reduced ADS-In Momentum from 0.2 to 0.283. Custom Vehicle Damage: The “anti-material” property of this weapon deals extra damage to every vehicle and Scorestreak. Due to the sheer number of vehicles and Scorestreaks to choose from in Black Ops Cold War, this damage is displayed in-game as a range (i.e. 1100 – 2200). Generally speaking, the larger a vehicle or Scorestreak is, the more damage this weapon will deal to it.

Attachments Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 41.9” Extended Barrel attachment from 25% to 10%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 43.9” Combat Recon Barrel attachment from 75% to 20%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 42.7” Sigma Special Barrel attachment from 67% to 16%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Field Tape Handle attachment from 90% to 50%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 80% to 67%. Increased Sprint to Fire penalty from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 12% to 18%. Reduced Flinch Resistance Bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 90% to 25%. Increased Sprint to Fire penalty from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 15% to 20%. Reduced Aim Down Sight Time bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 12% to 5%.



Swiss K31

25% less Flinch than other sniper rifles. Reduced Bullet Velocity from 700 to 684.

Attachments Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 24.9” Extended Barrel attachment from 25% to 16%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 24.9” Combat Recon Barrel attachment from 75% to 31%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 24.9” Tiger Team Barrel attachment from 50% to 23%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Field Tape Handle attachment from 90% to 50%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 80% to 67%. Reduced Sprint to Fire penalty from SASR Jungle Grip handle attachment from 12% to 11%. Reduced Aim Down Sight Time bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 12% to 5%.



Assault Rifle changes in Season 3 Reloaded update

As one of the most common weapon types in any Call of Duty, Assault Rifle changes are among the most important. For Black Ops Cold War’s Season 3 Reloaded update, Bullet Velocity is the main focal point of new buffs.

In total, seven Assault Rifles have been hit with considerable buffs to their base Bullet Velocity. This means players won’t have to be overly reliant on certain attachments moving forward.

The reason for this widespread change is to provide “Assault Rifles more innate long-distance advantage over Submachine Guns,” Treyarch explained. In long-range battles, you should notice Assault Rifles beating out Submachine Guns far more often now.

On top of Bullet Velocity tweaks, headshot multipliers have also been changed. Any Assault Rifles with 5.56 ammo have a 1.4x headshot multiplier across the board. Those with 7.62 ammo have a 1.25x multiplier.

Everything coming in CoD Mobile Season 4

Overall, the number of hits required to kill “remain the same.” The only noticeable difference comes to the FFAR 1 which now requires “fewer hits to kill” if you’re landing headshots.

Krig 6 Increased Bullet Velocity from 625 to 686. Increased Bullet Velocity bonus from 19.7” Ranger Barrel attachment from 100% to 126%. Reduced Bullet Velocity penalty from 15.5” Contour Barrel attachment from 25% to 12%.

AK-47 Increased Bullet Velocity from 490 to 702.

FFAR 1 Increased maximum damage from 27 to 28. Reduced Bullet Velocity from 705 to 629.

Groza Reduced headshot multiplier from 1.4x to 1.25x. Increased Bullet Velocity from 650 to 660.

QBZ-83 Increased Bullet Velocity from 625 to 671.

FARA 83 Increased headshot multiplier from 1.25x to 1.4x. Increased Bullet Velocity from 675 to 729. Reduced maximum damage from 31 to 30. Reduced minimum damage from 28 to 27. Reduced Bullet Velocity penalty from 17.5” Contour Barrel attachment from 25% to 18%.

XM4 Increased Bullet Velocity from 550 to 657.



Light Machine Gun changes in Season 3 Reloaded update

When it comes to Light Machines Guns in Black Ops Cold War, three weapons were targeted with Bullet Velocity in mind. The overall goal was to boost “inherent power” of the weapon class without players having to rely on the Task Force Barrel attachment in all situations.

“These changes provide more value to the rest of the Barrel attachments,” Treyarch confirmed. However, Task Force Barrel “remains a solid choice.”

All Warzone Season 3 Reloaded map changes

Breaking down each weapon, Stoner 63, RPD, and M60 have all seen drastic buffs in terms of base Bullet Velocity. Meanwhile, the Task Force Barrel has seen at least a 56% Bullet Velocity reduction for all three guns.

Light Machine Gun Alpha – Stoner 63 Increased Bullet Velocity from 675 to 714. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 21.8” Task Force Barrel attachment from 100% to 41%.



RPD Increased Bullet Velocity from 475 to 684. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 20.3” Task Force Barrel attachment from 100% to 44%.



M60 Increased Bullet Velocity from 600 to 791. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 22.8” Task Force Barrel attachment from 100% to 39%.



Pistol & Special Weapon changes in Season 3 Reloaded update

Last but not least, three Pistols and one particular Special Weapon were also hit with some key adjustments. The 1911, Magnum, and Diamatti have all seen an increase to base Bullet Velocity. This was done in hopes of “pushing their hitscan range,” making them more optimal from longer distances.

As a final point, the R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow now comes with some added difficulty. Similar to Sniper Rifles, a unique flinch has been applied to the powerful Special Weapon.

1911 Increased Bullet Velocity from 200 to 206.



Magnum Increased Bullet Velocity from 300 to 313.



Pistol Charlie – Diamatti (Burst Fire) Increased Bullet Velocity from 250 to 257.



R1 Shadowhunter Added Sniper Flinch.



So there you have it, a complete breakdown of every single change in the Season 3 Reloaded update. For the full patch notes, be sure to check our overview of all the new content and changes coming to Black Ops Cold War Season 3.