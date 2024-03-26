Major change to Rebirth Island in Warzone has fans up in arms

Warzone fans are less than enthused after finding a major change has come to Rebirth Island that they feel is more than unnecessary.

The new trailer for the upcoming relaunch of Rebirth Island in Warzone has the players up in arms after it was revealed that the Prison location was completely destroyed.

Rebirth Island was a fan-favorite map that originally released in 2020, and since then, the fans have been clamoring for it to return.

Unfortunately, the excitement has been lessened by this major change that has players claiming the game is “ruined.”

One of the most outspoken critics has been Nadia Amine, popular Warzone streamer, who took to X to voice her concerns about this change in a now-deleted post. She did not hold back in her complaints either:

“What is the actual point of ruining something that doesn’t need to be touched. For the love of god bring bath old Rebirth. Bring back the Stim meta. Bring back the tac sprint. No one wants to run around rebirth with a big hole and a bunch of smokes.”

The clip she is referring to can be seen in the official launch trailer for the upcoming release of Season 3 (specifically at the 1:07 mark of the video).

Her issues are largely shared throughout the Warzone community, with another user responding to her post, saying: “Years of game development experience and their option to change a map is to just ‘destroy’ a POI for EVERY MAP CHANGE EVER.”

The criticism is going on in the Warzone subreddit as well, where the trailer was posted ahead of the map’s release. Many of the comments are sharing their dismay at Prison’s destruction, with one person commenting:

“My heart sank when i saw prison destroyed. LEAVE THE MAP ALONE.”

However, there are some players who are believing what is seen in the clip is actually proof of destructible environments coming to the game thanks to earlier parts of the trailer showing a more put-together Prison:

“It wasn’t at the start of the video. Which makes me think some parts of the map have destructible environments.”

Whether or not Prison’s state in the trailer is a result of destructible environments or not, it is clear Warzone player aren’t fans of major changes coming to Rebirth Island.