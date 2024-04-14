GamingCall of Duty

Warzone’s MCW close-range meta may return thanks to incredible new loadout

John Esposito
Warzone operator running with tactical sprintActivision

The MCW’s conversion kit makes it a close-range assassin in Warzone, and streamer Fifakill believes they found the perfect setup.

The MCW’s been in a weird spot with MW3, as the weapon dominated the multiplayer experience at launch. However, it hasn’t seen the same success in Warzone unless combined with the JAK Raven conversion kit, which turns the assault rifle into an SMG-lite option.

That said, the secondary slot has been dominated by the likes of SMGs like the RAM-9, HRM-9, and more.

Warzone streamer Fifakill looks to have found the best close-range option in Warzone, with the help of the MCW that’ll combat SMGs and dominate Ranked lobbies everywhere.

Here’s the class the creator uses, shared to their Twitter/X account.

Fifakills-MCW-Warzone-loadoutFifakill
  • Optic: Quartes Classic Reflex
  • Magazine: 40 Round Mag
  • Conversion Kit: Jak Raven Kit
  • Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
  • Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

Bear in mind you’ll want to have a strong primary to round out this class since the MCW will be nearly unusable outside of close-quarters engagement in the Warzone. Recommended primaries would be the SOA Subrverter, the RAM-7, or even the Pulemyot 762.

Of course, time will tell how the converted MCW holds up in the field. However, given this was meta in Season One, it’ll definitely keep itself in player rotation for those loyal to this rifle.

Related Topics

Warzone

About The Author

John Esposito

John graduated with a degree in Sport Management in 2017, before discovering he had a hidden joy for writing. Since then, he's worked for GameRant, Twinfinite, and Jaxon, covering everything related to gaming. Currently, he's a Games Writer for Dexerto, and all tips and tricks welcome: john.esposito@dexerto.com

keep reading
Dr Disrespect live streaming on YouTube.
Call of Duty
Dr Disrespect slams “idiots” at Activision after pulling NICKMERCS skin
Josh Taylor
BP50 Assault Rifle
Call of Duty
Nerfed MW3 AR is actually Warzone’s best in Season 3
Connor Bennett
Natarsha on Twitter
Call of Duty
Making a career out of Warzone: Top female streamer Natarsha’s leap of faith
Brad Norton
CoD MW3 aim bug
Call of Duty
Activision needs more transparency with CoD’s hacking situation
Shane Black
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech