Warzone’s MCW close-range meta may return thanks to incredible new loadout

The MCW’s conversion kit makes it a close-range assassin in Warzone, and streamer Fifakill believes they found the perfect setup.

The MCW’s been in a weird spot with MW3, as the weapon dominated the multiplayer experience at launch. However, it hasn’t seen the same success in Warzone unless combined with the JAK Raven conversion kit, which turns the assault rifle into an SMG-lite option.

That said, the secondary slot has been dominated by the likes of SMGs like the RAM-9, HRM-9, and more.

Warzone streamer Fifakill looks to have found the best close-range option in Warzone, with the help of the MCW that’ll combat SMGs and dominate Ranked lobbies everywhere.

Here’s the class the creator uses, shared to their Twitter/X account.

Fifakill

Optic: Quartes Classic Reflex

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Conversion Kit: Jak Raven Kit

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

Bear in mind you’ll want to have a strong primary to round out this class since the MCW will be nearly unusable outside of close-quarters engagement in the Warzone. Recommended primaries would be the SOA Subrverter, the RAM-7, or even the Pulemyot 762.

Of course, time will tell how the converted MCW holds up in the field. However, given this was meta in Season One, it’ll definitely keep itself in player rotation for those loyal to this rifle.