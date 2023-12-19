MW3 players are getting banned despite not cheating

Some MW3 players are reporting getting banned from different game modes, despite never having cheated or exploited the game.

Cheating, hacking, and exploiting has been rampant in Call of Duty games for years, and the same continues in MW3.

Now, players are reporting that they’ve received bans out of nowhere, despite never doing anything to deserve it.

These players are left unable to play certain modes when they didn’t do anything wrong in the first place.

MW3 players have been shadowbanned without warning

In a post on the game’s subreddit, a user shared a clip of themselves playing Warzone. Near the end of the clip, in the middle of the action, they were kicked out of the game.

Their caption reads: “Shadowbanned mid warzone game, kicked out, and now I can’t find a game except in multiplayer where I am against actual hackers.”

Many players have responded to the clip to lament how unsurprised they are by this occurrence, with one user saying: “Welcome to Warzone where you get banned for being better than everyone else and actual hackers get away with hacking Scott-free.”

A lot of them blame the poster getting reported by another player, who thinks they’re cheating when they’re not.

Other players accused the poster of actually cheating, with one user telling them, “Detach that extra equipment from your controller next time.”

However, these comments are being shut down, as the clip clearly shows the person is playing on PC with mouse and keyboard, therefore not breaking any rules.

Much of the community is blaming Activision for allowing this to happen in MW3, while there is still rampant, actual hacking going on throughout the game.