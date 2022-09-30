Warzone Twitch viewership slumps to lowest ever ahead of Warzone 2

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

As Call of Duty Warzone begins to wind down ahead of the release of Warzone 2, the battle royale has slumped to its lowest ever Twitch viewership since it arrived two years ago.

When Warzone launched back in March 2020, it quickly became of the most popular battle royales on the market. The blend of Call of Duty’s signature gunplay with a sprawling map filled with over 100 players was tough for fans to resist.

Not only was it a big hit among gamers, but Warzone’s presence on Twitch almost immediately rivaled other players in the BR space, such as Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Now, however, with Warzone 2 just months away, interest appears to be waning as the game has slipped to its lowest ever Twitch viewership since release.

Warzone drops to all-time low Twitch viewers

According to stats shown on Sully Gnome, an average of 37,548 viewers were tuned in to Warzone streams at any given time throughout September 2022. This is almost 7,000 less than it received in August and, even more worryingly, around 5,000 less than the previous record low in July.

These numbers will be unsurprising to many, as interest in Warzone has dipped significantly compared to the Verdasnk days. April 2021 saw the game attract nearly 140,000 average viewers, peaking at 1.6 million on one occasion.

However, after the release of CoD Vanguard and the switch over to Caldera, the game failed to hit the heights of previous months and the numbers have been falling steadily throughout 2022 – peaking in January at just 60,000.

Activision 2022 has seen Warzone’s viewership drop significantly.

There could be a number of reasons for this dramatic fall in appeal. The Pacific era of Warzone has generally been less well-received than the Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War versions, and popular streamers like Dr Disrespect and NICKMERCS have often opted to stream different games instead.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that Warzone Season 5 is the final chapter before the sequel launches, and Season 5 Reloaded is the last major update. This feeling that the original Warzone is nearing the end could have contributed to the lower Twitch viewership.

Warzone 2 is also set to arrive on November 16, so there’s every chance that these figures will pick back up once creators drop into Al Mazrah on day one. Whatever the reason may be, Activision will be hoping that Warzone’s record low Twitch viewership is just a lull before the sequel takes the platform by storm.